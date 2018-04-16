In regards to large Android flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Google Pixel 2 XL are your two best options at the moment. The S9+ is the newer of the two phones and is certainly the most eye-catching, but the Pixel 2 XL still more than holds its own thanks to the excellent camera package and software experience.

Some of our forum users recently started debating which of these phones is truly the best, and as you'd probably be able to guess, this resulted in a lot of conversations.

A few of the top responses so far are as follows.

monicakm

HOLY SMOKES! I am SO glad I didn't settle for the Pixel I bought last week. It took less than a couple of hours for me to realize the Pixel 2 XL wasn't going to cut it for me. When am I going to stop believing everything I read and hear? LOL I can't think of one thing about that phone that has an advantage over the 9+. Oh wait, yes I can. There is one thing I'll miss. That's the squeeze...

goji26

I received another S9+ yesterday. I also have a Pixel 2 XL. For taking pictures of my kids or pets the Pixel seems better. I don't know if the shutter speed is faster, or if it's some sort of processing. I'll have both phones and take a picture of my 9 month old with each one. He constantly moves so the pictures on the S9 are always blurred. The pictures on the Pixel are always clear. If anyone...

UdiBerry

Yep, the S9+ is really amazing! I'm enjoying it so much, what a great phone. It's not free of problems obviously, but they are pretty minor and hopefully Samsung will fix them soon. I was really unimpressed with the Pixel 2xl, and the whole "stock Android" thing is way overrated IMO. I actually prefer TW and Samsung's apps over Google's... You can use a Bixby button remapper app...

Itsa_Me_Mario

Pixel 2 XL has a better camera, better build materials, better and more up to date software, better and more up to date security, is better for updates on both of those fronts, out of the box is better for user privacy, has a better FPS, 128 GB option is more widely available, has smoother performance despite less RAM, has better resource management, has better battery life, better charging...

With that said, we'd now love to hear from you – Do you recommend getting the Galaxy S9+ or Pixel 2 XL?

