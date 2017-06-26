You can always wait for the next phone to come out — but should you?
For those who loved the Galaxy Note 7, there's been a void in their pocket since late 2016. Many Note fans think of the phone as more than just another big-screened device — it's a special kind of device that can only be replaced by a newer, better Note. So without a Galaxy Note available, what do you use instead?
Since we're still a couple months away from the release of the Galaxy Note 8, the next-best thing right now is the Galaxy S8+. Here's what Note fans should know about choosing to go with a Galaxy S8+ today, or potentially waiting to see what the Galaxy Note 8 offers.
What the Galaxy S8+ offers that Note fans will like
Since the Galaxy Note 8 isn't out yet, we have to look at what we do have: the Galaxy S8+. Since the Galaxy S6 edge+, Samsung has offered a larger version of its leading Galaxy S device that works as a stepping stone between the mainstream Galaxy S and the all-in power-user Galaxy Note — and the Galaxy S8+ is once again just that.
Those who bought a Galaxy Note in the past for its big screen and big battery won't be disappointed with the Galaxy S8+ in many respects. The super-tall 18.5:9 aspect ratio and tiny bezels let Samsung fit a really big 6.2-inch display in the GS8+, as well as a hefty 3500mAh battery. The GS8+ also has many of the physical design elements that actually debuted on the Note 7, like the more subtly curved display glass and symmetrical feel.
Coming from a previous Galaxy Note, you'll also feel right at home in the Galaxy S8+'s software — there won't be much of a learning curve in the interface, apps or services.
More: Where to buy the Galaxy S8+ in the U.S.
What the Galaxy Note 8 could do to make you wait
The tough part about this question is that we only have a limited set of leaked information and speculation to work off of right now. But based on the lineage of the Galaxy Note name and a handful of rumors, we can start to construct what a Galaxy Note 8 could be. Looking at the Galaxy S8 and S8+, there's a great chance that the Galaxy Note 8 will have the same tall, narrow and near-bezel-free "Infinity Display" of the Galaxy S8 — but there's a chance it may be even larger and perhaps a tad wider in proportion to give Note power users even more room to work and write.
Each year the Galaxy Note launch offers Samsung a chance to iterate on its hardware design in other ways, too. There's a good chance we'll see 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage offered in the Note 8. Rumors are swirling that the extra room in the Note 8's body will also let Samsung put dual cameras on the back, opening up possibilities for lossless zooming and depth of field effects.
As the one phone a year from Samsung with an S Pen stylus, we could be in store for new capabilities there as well. There's a good shout that Samsung could reduce the latency and increase pressure sensitivity this year, as it has done several times as its technology progresses. The S Pen-focused software will likely get a facelift, too, but we haven't seen any leaks of new features on the software front.
Is it worth waiting?
This is a personal question, of course. You can always wait and see a newer, more exciting phone in the future — whether you're looking for a Galaxy Note 8 or any other phone. But that comes at the cost of actually having a phone in the time you'd be waiting.
If history is any indication, the Galaxy Note 8 should offer a bigger screen, improved internal specs and a few new software features when compared to the Galaxy S8+. It will of course have an S Pen, too — something no other phone can match, even from Samsung itself.
If you're a Note fan and you don't need a phone right this minute, I'd say you should wait and at least see what the Galaxy Note 8 has to offer. The announcement of the phone is only a few months away at this point — expected in August or September — and when we get there you can see if it's right for you. If the Galaxy Note 8 doesn't do it for you at that time, the Galaxy S8+ will still be on sale, and probably at a discount as well.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
Should you buy a Galaxy S8+ or wait for the Galaxy Note 8?
I'm "patiently" waiting to upgrade to the Note 8 from my Galaxy S8.
LoL
Same here. I need to get back on my S and Note upgrade schedule. Love having a new device ever 6-7 months 😁
I have an S8 backordered from Samsung that I will happily trade in for the Note 8 if it is enticing enough.
Based on current trajectory, I'd barely have it for a few weeks before the Note 8 launches.
I'm personally waiting on the Note 8. I have a S7 Edge now but miss the stylus. I'm not overly concerned about having 300 mAH less then my S7 Edge. If that's what the battery size on the Note 8 turns out to be.
Wait. If the Note 8 doesn't do it for you, there may be promos for the S8
Not sure if it is worth the $900 rumored price tag...
I think the price was in Euros so that's more than a thousand of your American dollars.
. . .
I'm waiting for Samsung to reintroduce non-curved displays on their flagship models.
I agree with this. I won't buy another Samsung device until they use a normal screen. I suppose that means I may never buy another one.
My sentiments
Yeah Samsung....be normal. Come on!
I had this feeling of deja vu a year ago.
People who buy premium priced flagship phones will buy what suits them.
They mostly can take a hit on price, or have some way of getting a deal with a carrier.
Some don't want the pen and will ignore any other innovations if they otherwise like the S8/+.
Some are must have's and will buy it regardless.
Advising people not to buy now and wait is just another article, but the blog helps some people catch up with what we know and are guessing.
Personally nowadays it's far too much for a phone I can't afford to drop or pay insurance for.
£150 - 300 is the sweet spot for price v affordable loss through mischance.
I had a Note 3 and it's still the best phone I have had, but I think the Note series may become form before function and practicality.
(what the hell am I saying? Post anyway!)
I agree. I have had all of the Notes up to and including the 5. Sad but true is form over function is the industry standard these days and the tech writers just keep piling it on.
Mac
Or perhaps a Samsung Galaxy J3 for $129. 😉
Over 10 million people have already bought the S8 and S8plus.
And those same folks will be buying the Note8 in September.
10 million people will be buying the Note 8 in lieu of the S8 they've already purchased less than 8 months prior. That makes perfect sense. At least you'll change your name to #Note8IzBaws
You can't seriously think there's a large cohort of people who bought the Galaxy S8/S8+ and will drop it 6 months later for the Note 8.
Global sales as of the end of may were 5 million, were did you get 10 from. The s7 7 edge sold more by this time last yr.
Um, no. If anything, I'll upgrade to S9(plus) next year. #GalaxyForever
I'm one of the 10 million who purchased an S8+ back in April and WON'T be upgrading to the Note 8. My S8 plus does everything I need it to and more. "Upgrading " every six months is just a trap of these companies nowadays to make people think they're behind on technology when the truth is, you'll never be "caught up " in regards to technology. What's cutting edge today is obsolete tomorrow. Trying to keep up is a never-ending hassle.
Only if you have no life, friends, and family and just want bragging rights, sure.
Yes, I'll be T-Mobile JUMPing to the Note 8 from my S8 Plus. Seems only right as I've been paying for JUMP since the original launch and have only JUMPed once.
I'll be doing the very same. Although, I use my every time a new phone comes out lol. Get using it!
Same. Only thing I don't like about the Note 8 is that it may be so good I'll have a hard time trading it in when the next hit phone comes out. T-Mobile JoD is the best.
Do you want a the stylus? Pretty easy question to answer.
i feel like there's a little more to it than that...i've owned a few Notes and never used the stylus much (only for circling stuff on screenshots; and browsing the web while eating a burger or sandwich out...ie so i could scroll and not get the screen dirty with foodstuffs)... i mainly loved the Note because it was the biggest screen i could get from Samsung in a device with high-end specs and great software with useful features and utilities (to me, at least). which makes it a tough decision between an S8+ and a Note8,
I just bought the S8+. I have been for years a Note user but my Note 4 wouldn't make it to the release of the Note 8. I was going to upgrade to the Note 7 last year but we all know what happened there. 😣 I am really enjoying the S8+ and happy that I got it.
I'm holding out for the Note 8. I got my son the S8+ and it's an awesome device. I'm also holding out hope there will be some incentives for the Note 7 users - I know it's unlikely but hey.....I can wish.
Actually, I'm hoping Samsung is nervous about the launch of the Note 8. So much so, that it offers some pretty killer incentives to buy it, especially if you already own a Galaxy device.
The smaller battery rumors put me off upgrading from the S8+, because in that regard, it's actually a downgrade. We'll see.
Same here, I want bigger battery with note not smaller. At least if it is indeed smaller battery I will get the S8+ which by that time will be cheaper
I nabbed the S8+ unlocked from Samsung last week, mailing in an old unused nextbit Robin sitting In drawer for $200 for the trade in deal. Keeping my S7 Edge as backup. I might trade in for note 8 if Samsung offers similar deal for that release. I could have gotten $350 for my S7 Edge from Samsung but not willing to part with it yet. I like S8+, more so after I remapped stupid Bixby button to a flashlight toggle with a app from playstore.
Bad fingerprint sensor placement really not an issue with smart unlock enabled with my GS3 classic watch, car Bluetooth and home wifi. I avoid using it altogether.
All in $575.
Really torn. The S8 has great deals now with trade in direct from Samsung but I can't get past the only 64GB storage.. Thinking about waiting for the S8 but I'm not sure that even if I can find the money to pay that much for a phone, I could convince my self to do it. I can buy a OnePlus 5 for $540 and have $400 to spend on something else I want. A Note with Stylus is the only phone I would consider paying that much for I've always wanted a Note since first introduced and I like using a stylus.
My other concern is when it will be released. If they don't introduce it until September as some rumors say now and they aren't shipped immediately, it could be October before getting it in the hands of consumers. My well over 3 year old original Nexus 5 is driving me crazy and I'm not sure I can wait that long.
You'll be able to use a micro SD card as well. I have a 200gb that I use in my s7 edge.
I have a S8+...but if the Note 8 has the same FPS next to the camera....I will skip the Note 8 this year and wait for the Pixel 2 XL.
I've never owned a phone with a stylus and never felt the need for one. And being very happy with my S8 less than 2 months in, I don't see myself upgrading until the S9
There are rumors of stereo speakers on the Note 8 as well, so there's that.
I'm holding out for the GS9. Just waiting around to see how Samsung handles unlocked GS8 updates.
I actually need two years to feel like I'm getting the most of my purchase.
Well, my current plan is to move to a Note 8 from S8+ W/External Stylus when they come out..
Waiting........ :)
Cheers,
BR
Dual Cameras ..ehhhh
.1" larger screen ehhh
smaller battery booo
If you don't need a stylus get the S8+ right now with all the amazing deals.
There's always something new around the corner.
By the time Note 8 comes out there will be S9 rumors...
I use my stylus regularly so note 8 is what I'm looking at. Still on note 5 till then.
One thing i would want but not holding out hope for is a non-curved note 8. The curves reduce your usable stylus area. Yes I know you can still use it but not well. The flat note is more productivity no nonsense focused. But samsung seems all in on infinity display.
My S7E will work until the Note 8 comes out. At that point, I can choose between it and an S8+ (or maybe even the Pixel 2). I think the holidays will be a good time to get a phone.
I just ordered a Korean 128 GB s8 plus. I'll keep my note 5 as my trusty backup.
If the note 8 is extremely special then I'll get one but I don't think it will be anything amazing.
Hopefully I'm wrong
The S8 is the best smart phone for 2017 until the note is released. I will wait for the note to see what upgrades are made. Samsung is definitely getting my money this year. I cant wait to get rid of my Nexus 6P which was a really bad experience. Those who talk about stock android being buttery are big liars and those who brag about google updates are even bigger liars
Where's Richard Yarrell when you need him to defend the ridonkulous pricing for this thing? Lol
I am still using my Note 4. I love this phone, and Samsung just repaired it. It's working great. I will be upgrading to the Note 8 (after having upgraded to the Note 7 in 2016, and the replacement Note 7). I will probably wait for the a big sale before I buy or just get it when I usually get it, when it is released.
Wait for the LG V30 , don't buy these Samsung cr.ap devices :-)
NO.
Give me the money if you don't know what to do with your >$1000.
If the Note 8 is larger and wider and has a stylus I'm in and my S8+ is out. And please, leave out the curved edges. I never use the enhancements along the curved edge and it makes it impossible to get a decent screen protector.
Happy with my S7 edge until Samsung works out the fingerprint scanner location.
Me too as my S7 and S7 Edge are working just fine for my needs right now. And yeah that fingerprint scanner, me thinks someone had too much to drink during the design phase LOL.
For me, it depends on what it actually has for features. If it's only a 6.3 inch display and a fingerprint sensor in the same place as the S8 AND only a 3300mAh battery I'll probably hold on to my V20.
All I see for now is rumors as to what the Note 8 will have. Dual speakers, dual camera, 6gb of Ram, etc...... I'm one that had the Note 7, and recalled it twice when neither one had any problems. I ended up getting a S7 Edge. It's not the same without the stylus, for sure. Especially if you used it. I got my wife the S8+. It seems nice enough, but no stylus. So, I'll be holding off for now and check the rumor mill regularly. Everyone has their own opinions about the upcoming Note 8. They are entitled to do as they wish. Me, I'm waiting patiently for the actual specs to be released before I make a decision.