We haven't seen a price like this before.

Competition between retailers and carriers has offered us some pretty great Galaxy S8 deals since it launched, but this is the lowest price we've seen for a U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8+. Groupon has the phones on sale for $575 for the Galaxy S8 or $675 for the Galaxy S8+. That's a full $50 less than what Best Buy was offering them at on sale.

Some of these deals from sites like Groupon can be a mixed bag, but this one looks pretty good. These are actually U.S. unlocked models, meaning you can take this to any U.S. carrier, and they're brand new rather than the usual refurbished phones you can see on deep discount. That means you get an original box and accessories, as well as the one-year Samsung warranty you'd get if you bought it directly from the company.

The sale ends on July 18, technically, but we wouldn't be surprised if this one sells out well before that end date considering that great price.

