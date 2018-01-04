More choice never hurt anyone.

The Galaxy S8 is still one of the best-looking phones on the market, and along with its slim bezels and solid construction, one of the things that helps it stand out is all of the colors that Samsung released for it. The S8 initially launched in Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, Maple Gold, Coral Blue, and Orchid Gray, and following this, Samsung announced additional Rose Pink and Burgundy Red options.

Rose Pink was first released as an exclusive to Taiwan, but now Samsung has confirmed that it'll be expanding this color to customers in the United Kingdom. This shade of pink isn't something I'd personally buy, but it still looks great and is a lot more exciting than your typical black and silver choices.

There's still no word if/when Samsung will launch Burgundy Red (my personal favorite color) in the U.S., UK, or Canada, and if it this never ends up happening, I'll be crossing my fingers it makes its way to the S9 at some point.

LG V30 is getting a stunning Raspberry Rose color