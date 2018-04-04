While the Galaxy S9 holds the lion's share of our current attention, the Galaxy S8 is still chugging along. It's been a year since the S8's release, but it's still worth your money today. In fact, it may be worth your money more than the S9 is right now. The S9 has the benefit of newer hardware, better cameras, and… not much else, really. The S9 launched with Android 8.0 Oreo, but most S8 models have been updated to that as well. Most of the software features available on the S9 are now on the S8 excluding some hardware-specific additions like super slo-mo and AR Emojis.

I began using the Galaxy S8 a few weeks ago, after using the Pixel 2 XL and before that, a OnePlus 3T. While we may talk up the differences between vanilla Android and Samsung's flavor, I haven't had any trouble adjusting. My apps launch, my calls come in, my music plays, and the world turns. The all-glass design with minimal bezels still looks sufficiently modern, even in a world of notches. The all-glass design makes the phone a bit hard to grip, but the smooth transition between the back glass, metal sides, and glass front makes the phone superbly comfortable to hold. I do throw on a case when I leave the house, just because I don't trust the phone to survive a drop onto concrete. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 inside the Galaxy S8 is, on paper, slower and less efficient than the Snapdragon 845 that ships in the Galaxy S9 and will be seen inside other 2018 flagships, but the S8 hasn't left me wanting for more speed. Apps load expediently, the camera is quick to launch, and navigating the interface is nice and smooth.

Battery life is another story, though. The 3,000 mAh cell in the GS8 is enough to get me through the average day, but only just. This includes some time driving and using Android Auto, which allows me to give the phone a small top-up. My daily usage is fairly perfunctory: a few phones calls, streaming music to Bluetooth headphones, and a healthy amount of messaging through Google Voice, Allo, and Slack. This was with the display resolution set to 1080p for even more battery savings.

Be careful when buying a used Galaxy S8, especially if it was "well-loved." The battery could already be signficantly worn.

Longevity would be my biggest concern for someone who is in the market for a used Galaxy S8. Daniel noted in his review that the battery life at launch left him with about 20% near the end of the day. But batteries degrade over time, and if you're buying a used Galaxy S8, there's a good chance it won't make it completely through the day without some charging. If you're in the market for a used S8+, its larger cell should mean you'll likely still make it through the day. This is the best time to buy a used Galaxy S8 The battery woes highlight Samsung's biggest strength: the number of options it gives you. You can charge the phone with a USB-C cable, or with a Qi charging pad. You can use the same 3.5mm headphones you've had for years without worrying about dongles. You can also use Bluetooth headphones, or a USB DAC. The phone has 64GB of internal storage, but still offers a microSD slot for further expansion.