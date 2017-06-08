Owners of both the Galaxy S8+ and iPhone 7 sound off on their differences.
We've all been there before: you think the phone you have right now is The Best Thing Ever™, only to use something else and start to question why you're still using your current device. Apparently that's happening for a number of iPhone 7 Plus owners, like forum user jjinal, who has picked up a Galaxy S8+ and found it tough to go back to that big slab of iPhone.
jjinal06-03-2017 10:53 AM“
I put my sim back in my iPhone yesterday but I don't think I'll make it very long. The 7+ is a fantastic device. It does everything well but after 6 weeks with my S8+ it's just not the same as b4 the S8+.Reply
After giving it a try for a bit while being skeptical, apparently that indeed did not last very long:
jjinal06-03-2017 07:00 PM“
Just switched back to the S8+ after about 24 hours. The iPhone just doesn't cut it anymore. That's a shame actually. It's a great device.Reply
It seems to be repeatable time after time. Actually using a Galaxy S8+, even when you're used to a big phone, changes your perspective.
Lefty72406-03-2017 10:08 PM“
I've been using a S8+ since launch, then tried to switch back to my iPhone 7 Plus and that lasted about 2 hours lol. Just can't do Apple anymore. I let a buddy use my S8+ while I worked on a S7 Edge and BlackBerry Keyone and he has since bought one and put his iPhone 7 Plus in the drawer for good lol.Reply
As we all know, the Galaxy S8+ offers more screen real estate in a smaller package that's easier to handle. And even though your hand may adjust a bit to handle the iPhone 7 Plus over time, there's no denying that it's a really big phone. Using something more manageable without sacrificing screen could change your perspective.
Have you made a swap between a big phone like an iPhone 7 Plus and made the move to a Galaxy S8+ instead?
Join the discussion in the forums!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
The Galaxy S8+ can clearly change an owner's view of their iPhone 7 Plus
https://youtu.be/-pFpv0Im1UY
Don't have to say anymore.
If only they didn't break so easily...
I will still use my iPhone 7+ but not as my daily driver. It is used as a drink coaster.
That's pretty funny.
It think the same could be said of several Android flagship devices.
Offers more screen estate but in a cramped way with the shape if the screen and those corners. I took a S8 plus as my phone for work but still prefer to use my 7 Plus!
It's a very biased article when you quote only one opinion
"Owner's" refers to an individual. So there is nothing biased about this. The author simply recounted the experience of one individual and if you read the heading carefully, you'd pick that up.
And in a world of several billion people, a single experience likely represents others based solely on probability. So you know, there's that :)
It wasn't meant to be objective, genius.
Sorry for the mistzkes ("shape of the screen) but no way to edit the comment, it doesn't work
I'm having cognitive dissonance about iOS and Android at the moment. I don't know exactly what to pick. I picked up an S8+ twice. Returned it both times. I just cannot stand a lot of the things that Samsung does to Android. I guess I'm more of a stock Android guy. I picked up a Pixel XL, but returned it because I didn't see a huge difference in my use case.
I consider myself a power user for my machines, and there really isn't much day to day stuff that Android does, at the moment, that makes a compelling switch. If anything it makes it a bit harder. Some annoyances with Bluetooth and how Android reads and sees music are two of them.
Anyway, good for these people for choosing what they like. I'll continue to do so as well. However, the state of smartphones in my head is really making me hate all mobile operating systems.
Problem is iPhone 7 plus, Pixel scrolls and perform buttery smooth always. S8+ not so much, it's smooth but suddenly goes into this stuttering phase every once in a while.