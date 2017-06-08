Owners of both the Galaxy S8+ and iPhone 7 sound off on their differences.

We've all been there before: you think the phone you have right now is The Best Thing Ever™, only to use something else and start to question why you're still using your current device. Apparently that's happening for a number of iPhone 7 Plus owners, like forum user jjinal, who has picked up a Galaxy S8+ and found it tough to go back to that big slab of iPhone.

jjinal
06-03-2017 10:53 AM

I put my sim back in my iPhone yesterday but I don't think I'll make it very long. The 7+ is a fantastic device. It does everything well but after 6 weeks with my S8+ it's just not the same as b4 the S8+.

After giving it a try for a bit while being skeptical, apparently that indeed did not last very long:

jjinal
06-03-2017 07:00 PM

Just switched back to the S8+ after about 24 hours. The iPhone just doesn't cut it anymore. That's a shame actually. It's a great device.

It seems to be repeatable time after time. Actually using a Galaxy S8+, even when you're used to a big phone, changes your perspective.

Lefty724
06-03-2017 10:08 PM

I've been using a S8+ since launch, then tried to switch back to my iPhone 7 Plus and that lasted about 2 hours lol. Just can't do Apple anymore. I let a buddy use my S8+ while I worked on a S7 Edge and BlackBerry Keyone and he has since bought one and put his iPhone 7 Plus in the drawer for good lol.

As we all know, the Galaxy S8+ offers more screen real estate in a smaller package that's easier to handle. And even though your hand may adjust a bit to handle the iPhone 7 Plus over time, there's no denying that it's a really big phone. Using something more manageable without sacrificing screen could change your perspective.

Have you made a swap between a big phone like an iPhone 7 Plus and made the move to a Galaxy S8+ instead?

About

The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.

The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.

Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.

