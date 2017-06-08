Owners of both the Galaxy S8+ and iPhone 7 sound off on their differences.

We've all been there before: you think the phone you have right now is The Best Thing Ever™, only to use something else and start to question why you're still using your current device. Apparently that's happening for a number of iPhone 7 Plus owners, like forum user jjinal, who has picked up a Galaxy S8+ and found it tough to go back to that big slab of iPhone.

jjinal 06-03-2017 10:53 AM “ I put my sim back in my iPhone yesterday but I don't think I'll make it very long. The 7+ is a fantastic device. It does everything well but after 6 weeks with my S8+ it's just not the same as b4 the S8+. Reply

After giving it a try for a bit while being skeptical, apparently that indeed did not last very long:

jjinal 06-03-2017 07:00 PM “ Just switched back to the S8+ after about 24 hours. The iPhone just doesn't cut it anymore. That's a shame actually. It's a great device. Reply

It seems to be repeatable time after time. Actually using a Galaxy S8+, even when you're used to a big phone, changes your perspective.

Lefty724 06-03-2017 10:08 PM “ I've been using a S8+ since launch, then tried to switch back to my iPhone 7 Plus and that lasted about 2 hours lol. Just can't do Apple anymore. I let a buddy use my S8+ while I worked on a S7 Edge and BlackBerry Keyone and he has since bought one and put his iPhone 7 Plus in the drawer for good lol. Reply

As we all know, the Galaxy S8+ offers more screen real estate in a smaller package that's easier to handle. And even though your hand may adjust a bit to handle the iPhone 7 Plus over time, there's no denying that it's a really big phone. Using something more manageable without sacrificing screen could change your perspective.

Have you made a swap between a big phone like an iPhone 7 Plus and made the move to a Galaxy S8+ instead?

