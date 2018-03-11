Samsung's global rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo for the Galaxy S8 resumed on February 22 after a bug was found with the initial release, and now we have an exact date as to when that update will hit handsets in Canada.

First spotted by MobileSyrup, the Samsung Members app in Canada was recently updated with a message indicating when its existing hardware would be updated to Oreo. The highlights are the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, with the phones expected to get Oreo on March 19 and 28, respectively.

Following this, Samsung notes that the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Galaxy A5, and Tab S3 will get the Oreo treatment in the "spring/summer."

Lastly, "later in 2018" will see Samsung push Oreo to the Galaxy Xcover4, Galaxy A8, Galaxy J3 Prime, Tab A8, Tab Active 2, and the Tab A 10.1.

This is the first time we've heard Samsung comment on Oreo for the Galaxy Note 8, so hopefully its March 22 rollout in Canada is representative of when the rest of the world will see similar treatment.