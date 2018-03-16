Android Oreo has been rolling out to unlocked models of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ since February 22 after Samsung fixed a bug with its initial build, but there's been no word as to when U.S. carriers would begin updating their versions of the phone. Thankfully, Verizon's finally ready to issue its Oreo update.

Verizon recently updated its official support page for the Galaxy S8, indicating that Oreo started being pushed to the phone on March 15, 2018. The build number for the S8 is G950USQU2CRB9, whereas the one for the S8+ is G955USQU2CRB9.

Similar to what we've seen for past updates, Oreo adds picture-in-picture, the Autofill API, and much more to the S8/S8+. This changes the Samsung Experience to v9.0, and it also adds the February 2018 security patch. I'm not sure why we didn't get the more recent March patch, but I digress.

If you've got a Galaxy S8 or S8+ on Verizon, have you gotten the Oreo update yet?