You can now pick up the S8 or S8+ in Orchid Grey at the same price as the standard variant.

Samsung has launched the Orchid Grey color option of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India. The price is unchanged from the standard variant — you'll have to shell out ₹57,900 for the S8, and ₹64,900 to get your hands on an Orchid Grey S8+.

Here's a look at all the options available if you're looking to pick up the S8 or S8+ in India:

Galaxy S8 - Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey - ₹57,900

Galaxy S8+ - Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Coral Blue, Orchid Grey - ₹64,900

Galaxy S8+ (6GB RAM/128GB storage) - Midnight Black - ₹74,900

From Asim Warsi, senior vice president of Samsung India's mobile unit:

To further fuel the unprecedented response to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung is pleased to introduce the all new Orchid Gray colour. Through this, our consumers would make a style statement that would set them above and apart from everyone else.

If you're interested, you can pre-order the Orchid Grey S8 or S8+ direct from Samsung's store. Those ordering either device will receive a wireless charger worth ₹4,499 as well as a ₹3,000 cashback from HDFC.

