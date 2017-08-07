The Galaxy S8 Active offers a rugged design and a large 4000mAh battery.

After numerous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S8 Active is now official. Dubbed the "toughest Galaxy smartphone yet," the rugged phone features a frame that's shatter-, dust-, and water-resistant.

The S8 Active offers a 5.8-inch shatter-resistant Quad HD Super AMOLED display with the same 18.5:9 screen ratio as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The phone lacks the curved Infinity Display, but the added durability more than makes up for it. The back of the phone is textured for a better grip, and a bumper on all four sides offers added resistance from tumbles.

The S8 Active is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, and there's 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 12MP f/1.7 rear camera, and an 8MP front shooter. The highlight — aside from its rugged exterior — is the battery, which at 4000mAh is a sizeable bump from the 3500mAh battery on the S8+. The phone will be available in Meteor Gray or Titanium Gold.

Early leaks of the Galaxy S8 Active revealed that it won't have AT&T branding, and there's a good reason for that. The carrier has exclusive access to the device "for a limited time," but the phone will be available to non-AT&T customers at a later date. There's also the possibility that Samsung will sell it unlocked directly.

The S8 Active will be up for sale at AT&T via its Next plans, which start at $28 per month for 30 months. Pre-orders kick off August 8, and the device will be available for sale at AT&T stores across the U.S. starting August 11.

