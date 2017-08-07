The Galaxy S8 Active offers a rugged design and a large 4000mAh battery.
After numerous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S8 Active is now official. Dubbed the "toughest Galaxy smartphone yet," the rugged phone features a frame that's shatter-, dust-, and water-resistant.
The S8 Active offers a 5.8-inch shatter-resistant Quad HD Super AMOLED display with the same 18.5:9 screen ratio as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The phone lacks the curved Infinity Display, but the added durability more than makes up for it. The back of the phone is textured for a better grip, and a bumper on all four sides offers added resistance from tumbles.
The S8 Active is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, and there's 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 12MP f/1.7 rear camera, and an 8MP front shooter. The highlight — aside from its rugged exterior — is the battery, which at 4000mAh is a sizeable bump from the 3500mAh battery on the S8+. The phone will be available in Meteor Gray or Titanium Gold.
Early leaks of the Galaxy S8 Active revealed that it won't have AT&T branding, and there's a good reason for that. The carrier has exclusive access to the device "for a limited time," but the phone will be available to non-AT&T customers at a later date. There's also the possibility that Samsung will sell it unlocked directly.
The S8 Active will be up for sale at AT&T via its Next plans, which start at $28 per month for 30 months. Pre-orders kick off August 8, and the device will be available for sale at AT&T stores across the U.S. starting August 11.
Reader comments
Holy $840, AT&T!
If you factor in the promotion like 500 off a tv then it makes a lot more sense
Define "Shatter-resistant" my wife has cracked the screen on the S6 Active in the past (or was it called the Rugby back then) rather easily.
I'm interested...not having to buy a rugged case and the better battery is a plus.
She broke it because as of the S6 Active they were still using glass displays. The new Active phones use plastic displays. They can't shatter, and it takes a lot of effort to crack them, but they do scratch much easier, so I would get a screen protector.
Trust me, she'll find a way to break it, rather easily...and if she doesn't my kids will. They could break anything. Although good know they changed the material, thus the reason it's better.
Wait, an Active that's not exclusive to AT&T forever?!
HOLY SMOKES, FINALLY!
So there's a chance it'll be available on Verizon???
YES!
I'm generally not a Samsung fan at all, but if the S8A came to Verizon I'd have to seriously consider it. Always liked the active variants, even if the Samsung UI sucks.
If this phone was carried by Verizon I would have not thought twice about. The best display on the market, shattershield and a 4000mamp battery, wow. I hate exclusive's!
If this comes unlocked and compatible with all US carriers then it may be a winner for the people that complained about it being exclusive to AT&T. Larger battery, no infinity display. Still a nice size screen. If it does come unlock I hope it is less than what AT&T is selling the phone for.
Holy crap. If this ends up being sold unlocked, it might be the first Galaxy phone I've seriously considered buying in years.
Great news, let’s see how long it takes to be free of AT&T ‘s clutches.
4000 amp battery hum gooood haha . As a guy that rock's both a s6 active and a s8 plus. I love the form factor
This would be sweet if it ends up coming to verizon.
Now that's one hell of a smartphone!!!!
If this comes to TMobile I am getting it for sure.
i would really like to see a comparison between this and the Z2 Force, as far as the Shatter goes.