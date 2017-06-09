Galaxy S8+ with more memory and storage is now available in India.

If you haven't picked up the Galaxy S8+ in India yet, you're in luck. Samsung has launched an upgraded variant that offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage for ₹74,900 ($1,156). As a refresher, the standard model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and retails for ₹64,900.

Whereas the standard variant is available in Coral Blue, Maple Gold, and Midnight Black color options, the 6GB model is sold in just the Midnight Black hue. The ₹10,000 price hike is steep, but you do get more memory and storage, and Samsung is incentivizing the new variant by throwing in a free wireless charger that costs ₹4,499 ($70) with every order.

If you're picking up the 6GB model directly from Samsung using an ICICI credit card, you'll receive ₹2,500 in cash back. There are attractive EMI options as well. If you're interested, head to the link below to take a look.

