Galaxy S8+ with more memory and storage is now available in India.
If you haven't picked up the Galaxy S8+ in India yet, you're in luck. Samsung has launched an upgraded variant that offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage for ₹74,900 ($1,156). As a refresher, the standard model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and retails for ₹64,900.
Whereas the standard variant is available in Coral Blue, Maple Gold, and Midnight Black color options, the 6GB model is sold in just the Midnight Black hue. The ₹10,000 price hike is steep, but you do get more memory and storage, and Samsung is incentivizing the new variant by throwing in a free wireless charger that costs ₹4,499 ($70) with every order.
If you're picking up the 6GB model directly from Samsung using an ICICI credit card, you'll receive ₹2,500 in cash back. There are attractive EMI options as well. If you're interested, head to the link below to take a look.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage goes on sale in India
What is the rationale behind offering a version with more memory in other countries? I don't get it... Just offer 6gb everywhere.
I thought India was more of a price conscience country?