Samsung is rolling out its first price cut to the Galaxy S8+ variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S8+ variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage last month in India, and the company is now offering a 5% discount to those looking to pick up the phone. The device launched at ₹74,900 ($1,155), and is now available for ₹70,900 ($1,090).

The standard Galaxy S8+ is available in four color options, but if you're eyeing the 6GB model, you're limited to the Midnight Black color variant. The Galaxy S8+ is our pick for the best phone in India thanks to its bezel-less Infinity Display, 10nm exynos 8895 chipset, and class-leading QHD Super AMOLED display.

The standard model is still priced at ₹64,900, making the 6GB variant that much more enticing. Interested? Head on down to Samsung India 's e-store to get your hands on the Galaxy S8+.

