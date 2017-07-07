Samsung is rolling out its first price cut to the Galaxy S8+ variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
Samsung introduced the Galaxy S8+ variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage last month in India, and the company is now offering a 5% discount to those looking to pick up the phone. The device launched at ₹74,900 ($1,155), and is now available for ₹70,900 ($1,090).
The standard Galaxy S8+ is available in four color options, but if you're eyeing the 6GB model, you're limited to the Midnight Black color variant. The Galaxy S8+ is our pick for the best phone in India thanks to its bezel-less Infinity Display, 10nm exynos 8895 chipset, and class-leading QHD Super AMOLED display.
The standard model is still priced at ₹64,900, making the 6GB variant that much more enticing. Interested? Head on down to Samsung India 's e-store to get your hands on the Galaxy S8+.
Reader comments
Wow... that's some savings! 🙄 Not!
One thing that really piss me off about Samsung is why can't they just offer the same amount a ram to all countries and make it one standard i just hate the fact that both China and Indian has the 6gb while the rest only has 4gb makes no sense just give everyone the same. I understand that the market is different in China and India because of the competition but at the same time don't screw the rest of the countries that wants the same.
I agree 100%.
Agreed, it's annoying when they do it regardless of brand. Samsung, LG, it's just stupid.
Not only China and India, South Korea, Singapore and all middle Eastern countries have 6gb ram model.
They must be clearing stock for the S9