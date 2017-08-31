Want to use your Samsung Galaxy S7 on MetroPCS? No problem!

Many MetroPCS users often ask if they can use a particular third-party device. In the case of using the Samsung Galaxy S7 on MetroPCS, you should have no problems. MetroPCS does offer the Galaxy S7 as one of their options if you choose to buy direct, but you can certainly bring your own Galaxy S7 on MetroPCS as well.

If you haven't already purchased a new Samsung Galaxy S7 for MetroPCS, you can get one directly from its online store. The bonus to buying direct is that you'll know that the phone will work with MetroPCS service, and you'll also be able to receive more thorough support if you don't have a third-party device. Activating the S7 on MetroPCS will also be a much smoother process.

If you already have a Galaxy S7 or will be picking one up elsewhere, you don't have to worry about bringing it to MetroPCS. It will work just fine with the service providing you get a compatible model.

When activating your Galaxy S7 on MetroPCS, if you run into any issues, you may have to take a few more steps to get up and running. The easiest solution is to add the phone to your account in order to fully utilize MetroPCS service. To do that, you can swing by a retail store or call customer service directly to get squared away. It should be as easy as providing the IMEI from your S7 in order to get things straight on your account. Once that's done all the proper signal should pick up and you'll be all-in with MetroPCS — including Wi-Fi & HD calling and VOLTE.

That's really all there is to it! One of the beautiful things about MetroPCS is that you can use your own device and not just one that Metro offers directly. So if you want to use your Samsung Galaxy S7 on MetroPCS — go for it!

