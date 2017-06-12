The Galaxy S7 edge may be getting up there in age but it's still a great phone.
Now that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been around for a few months, we've been exposed to the best and worst traits of the company's new phones. Along with that big, beautiful Infinity Display and slightly more power from the Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 comes a host of compromises, from a higher base cost to a fingerprint sensor that may be more trouble than it's worth.
One forum member poses a question that's worth thinking about these days: with the Galaxy S7 edge on the same software track (for now), and available for much less money, is it worth considering buying over the Galaxy S8 given that it's still a powerful, well-made product?
hidinho9706-10-2017 09:23 AM“
So im from england where the s8 is about £750 and s7 edge is around £570. I want to know if payin almost £200 more for the s8 is worth it rather than buying the s7 edge.Reply
In markets like the UK where phones are typically purchased outright, the price difference between the Galaxy S8 and the S7 edge is substantial. One member follows up with his thoughts on why the S8 is a better buy, raising a good point about the fewer accidental touches on the curved display.
TylerLV7606-10-2017 09:38 AM“
The curved edges on the S8 are substantially better and far fewer accidental touches. The battery life on the S8 is on par with the S7 Edge but the S8 runs smoother and cooler. Cameras are basically the same. S8 uses facial recognition and iris scanning for security but the FPS is still in a weird place for my tastes. Aspect ratio is a personal preference. Some like the new ratio, some dont. ...Reply
Another member brings up the fact that if camera performance is a top priority, the S7 edge offers practically the same experience. But casual users of both phones may not notice the difference between the S8 and the S7 edge, so it really comes down to whether you need that bigger, taller screen and slightly faster performance.
Matty06-12-2017 01:27 AM“
A lot comes down to personal preference. If you like big curves, then the Galaxy S7 Edge is for you. Otherwise, the more tame curves on the S8 is the one to get. 😃 Is the S8 worth £200 more? I would say no (for the average user) It's definitely an improvement in the screen and processing departments but if you just a casual user then it won't make that much of a difference. The cameras are...Reply
What do you think? Would you purchase a Galaxy S7 edge today, or jump straight to the Galaxy S8 or S8+?
I wouldn't buy a year old Android phone because of the "time clock" on updates. Samsung updated their 2015 phones that launched on 5.x to 6.x and 7.x, but are they likely to get 8.x? Probably not. We've generally seen a 2 year window for major OS updates.
So buying a year old GS7 Edge means at best one more year worth of updates. You're likely to get 8.0 this year, but 9.0 is a big guess.
If samsung was smart, they'd update the GS6 to 8.0, even if it is a diminishing return on the investment. Even though the phone will be 3 years old by the time the update hits, the commitment to update will probably even further cement their position as the top android OEM, leading to even more sales.
Something to note as well dispite both phones having micro SD card support is that the S8 has 64gb internal vs the 32gb s7/s7 edge. It could factor in having to buy an SD or not, or just having more internal memory.
I got the S7 Edge when it first was released. I hate the curved screen. Got an HTC U11 on order. I'll try that and possibly a Note 8 in the fall depending on the screen.
I will not buy any more curved screens. Just not for me.
The curved screen was a turn off for me as well. Personal preference, but I bought it and ended up giving it to my son who likes it a lot.
I personally always buy phones as they come up on their 1 year birthday and plan to keep for 2 years. Got a nice promo on the S7 edge a few months ago for $440 with a free 128gb SD card bundle directly from Samsung.
This method let's me have a top tier phone for about half the price as if I bought on release day.
7 Edge owner here...
Over all - the phone is really really good.
The one thing that still bugs me today - is the accidental touches near the edge. This I would presume get better with product age.
Updates are another thing.
Hardware is great - screen looks great. And I haven't had any boot loop issues as with other phones...
I would wait for the Note 8 to come out. I certainly wouldn't buy the S 8 with the new Note coming out a bit later.. but I also love the Note series...
And I'm waiting to see what the new Pixel 2 has to offer...
I went from a Blu Life XL to my GS8+. I was originally going to settle for the S7 edge but when I was told about a $100 rebate plus all the free stuff that the phone offered (free VR headset) I may sound like a sucker, but I was sold. It's really about personal preference; if you're upgrading from an S7/Edge, it may not be that much of an upgrade. However, someone like me, that was a HUGE upgrade; one that I don't regret.
I'm not a big fan of curved screens thats why i took the GS7 instead of the edge variant
Since the S8 is so ugly I say YES!
I have the Note 5 and if the Note 8 is as butt ugly as the S8 and + I'll run it till it dies!
On paper it's an excellent choice, for the money.
It's a little hard to do now knowing how sexy the S8 is though.
I think I'll use my G6 for a year and pick up an S8 once the S9 rumor mill starts.
...I mean, the only way I'd go straight to a S9 is if it came with thigh gap (translation- is so much more sexy then the 8)
I have the s7 now for a couple of weeks. It really is an excellent device. If you'd factor in price, you can't go wrong with the 7 series.
The physical home button and fingerprint sensor make the S7 Edge more usable than the S8 IMHO. And when you account for the real estate taken up by the navigation buttons, the screen on the S8 really isn't that much larger. The S8 isn't worth the extra money, IMHO.
all in the eye of the beholder. the on screen buttons go away in full screen apps, where the physical buttons are stuck the way they are forever. I haven't owned a phone with physical buttons since 2010 and I would never consider owning one ever again.