The Galaxy S7 edge may be getting up there in age but it's still a great phone.

Now that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been around for a few months, we've been exposed to the best and worst traits of the company's new phones. Along with that big, beautiful Infinity Display and slightly more power from the Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 comes a host of compromises, from a higher base cost to a fingerprint sensor that may be more trouble than it's worth.

One forum member poses a question that's worth thinking about these days: with the Galaxy S7 edge on the same software track (for now), and available for much less money, is it worth considering buying over the Galaxy S8 given that it's still a powerful, well-made product?

hidinho97 06-10-2017 09:23 AM “ So im from england where the s8 is about £750 and s7 edge is around £570. I want to know if payin almost £200 more for the s8 is worth it rather than buying the s7 edge. Reply

In markets like the UK where phones are typically purchased outright, the price difference between the Galaxy S8 and the S7 edge is substantial. One member follows up with his thoughts on why the S8 is a better buy, raising a good point about the fewer accidental touches on the curved display.

TylerLV76 06-10-2017 09:38 AM “ The curved edges on the S8 are substantially better and far fewer accidental touches. The battery life on the S8 is on par with the S7 Edge but the S8 runs smoother and cooler. Cameras are basically the same. S8 uses facial recognition and iris scanning for security but the FPS is still in a weird place for my tastes. Aspect ratio is a personal preference. Some like the new ratio, some dont. ... Reply

Another member brings up the fact that if camera performance is a top priority, the S7 edge offers practically the same experience. But casual users of both phones may not notice the difference between the S8 and the S7 edge, so it really comes down to whether you need that bigger, taller screen and slightly faster performance.

Matty 06-12-2017 01:27 AM “ A lot comes down to personal preference. If you like big curves, then the Galaxy S7 Edge is for you. Otherwise, the more tame curves on the S8 is the one to get. 😃 Is the S8 worth £200 more? I would say no (for the average user) It's definitely an improvement in the screen and processing departments but if you just a casual user then it won't make that much of a difference. The cameras are... Reply

What do you think? Would you purchase a Galaxy S7 edge today, or jump straight to the Galaxy S8 or S8+?

