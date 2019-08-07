In April this year, Samsung announced that it will no longer roll out monthly security updates for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. The two phones were downgraded to the quarterly security updates group. Just two months later, the company announced the two phones were further downgraded to the "regular" security updates group. As reported by The Android Soul , the company has changed its mind yet again and now says the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are back to a quarterly update schedule .

Needless to say, this is a welcome move and should please all the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge owners out there. Samsung provides monthly security updates to its flagship phones for up to three years, after which they usually stop receiving security updates. The Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, both of which were launched in February 2016, are continuing to receive security updates even in their fourth year. However, Samsung reviews the list of security update models on a periodic basis, so they may fall back into the "regular" security updates group in the future.

Samsung currently rolls out security updates on a monthly basis for the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 8, and Galaxy Note 9. The monthly security updates group also includes two Galaxy A series phones: Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A8 (2018).