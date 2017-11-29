This is unexpected, but we're not complaining.

This past October, a vulnerability with the WPA2 Wi-Fi standard (referred to as KRACK) was discovered – putting a tremendous number of Internet-connected devices and routers at risk. We've seen numerous companies hard at work to get their hardware updated with a patch for this threat, and the latest devices being updated are a few older Samsung handsets on Verizon Wireless.

Both Samsung and Verizon have become quite notorious over the years for sluggish update turnaround times, so it's a pleasant surprise to see this being pushed out to hardware that's over two years old.

The specific devices being updated include the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, and Note 5. In addition to the KRACK patch, this update also includes the latest November 2017 security patch.

Exact details on the update can be found on Verizon's site here.