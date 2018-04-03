The Galaxy S9 and S9+ may be the hottest Samsung devices out right now, but just a few years back, Samsung's flagship phones were far different compared to what they are today. Four years ago, the all-plastic Galaxy S5 and its weird perforated back was considered the best the company had to offer.

Samsung made a huge leap forward in design when it launched the metal and glass Galaxy S6 series in 2015, and this essentially paved the way for the Samsung phones we know and love today. All good things must come to an end, however, as Samsung's officially stopped all future software updates for its S6 lineup.

The Samsung website has a continuously updated list of phones that are scheduled to receive monthly and quarterly security updates, and Android Police recently discovered that a good chunk of the Galaxy S6 series has been removed.

More specifically, this means there won't be any future updates for the Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge.

The S6 Edge+ and S6 Active were originally removed from the list as well, but they have since been added back to it. These two phones were released a few months after the S6 and S6 Edge debuted, but it's likely Samsung will halt updates for the Edge+ and Active at some point before the year is over.

Companies deciding to stop supporting phones is never the most joyous thing to talk about, but in the case of the S6 and S6 Edge, Samsung did a solid job with three years of support – even if it wasn't the fastest to release new software.

Are any of you still rocking a phone from the Galaxy S6 series?