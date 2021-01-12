The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones will be launched in just a couple of days but that doesn't mean that the leaks will stop. We've already seen some color variants of the new smartphones, but Roland Quandt from WinFuture has just posted a new collection of photos that show off come "custom" color variants.

Some of the color variants match with what we've already seen, but the images show off some new ones. The Galaxy S21+ seems to be getting a new red variant to go with the black, bronze, light blue, and dual-tone purple colors. As for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the images show a few new colors, such as a Phantom Titanium, as well as greyish-blue and brown models. The Standard Galaxy S21 doesn't seem to have any additional colors added to its roster, coming in pink, black, white, and the dual-tone purple that's sure to be a hit.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra as notable more subtle and dark colors, aside from the bright blue model. This could likely be due to the fact that Samsung expects many owners of the Galaxy S21 Ultra to spring for the optional S-Pen and case, and from what we've seen the cases won't show off the color of the phone.

It's unclear what Quandt means by "custom colors", as he could just be referring to the fact that they are exclusive to their respective Galaxy S21 models. These colors could also be available only on certain memory configurations or global regions and carriers, and while that's often the case, those details are currently all up in the air. Fortunately, we shouldn't have to wait long before we know more about the successors to some of the best Samsung phones, since the Galaxy Unpacked event is only a couple of days away.