What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE successor could debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at an Unpacked event in August.
- The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be Samsung's first foldable phone with an in-display selfie camera and S Pen support.
- It was previously rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 would debut in July.
A leaked Samsung product roadmap that had surfaced online in March this year claimed Samsung would introduce the Galaxy S20 FE successor at an Unpacked event in August. A new report from South Korean publication Yonhap corroborates the previously leaked information and claims the next Samsung foldables will also be unveiled in August.
Per the report, Samsung is in talks with South Korean carriers over the launch of three new phones in late August: Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Industry insiders claim the early launch is "intended to fill the gap of the Galaxy Note phablet series that have been released in August each year." As hinted by Samsung's mobile chief Koh Dong-jin earlier this year, the company is unlikely to launch a new Note series phone this year.
The report doesn't reveal any specs of the upcoming phones, but does claim that the Galaxy S21 FE will be priced around KRW 700,000 ($624) in Samsung's home market. The follow-up to one of Samsung's best Android phones is expected to have a similar design to the vanilla Galaxy S21. Its key specs, however, are yet to be revealed.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, is rumored to be an impressive upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with S Pen support, an in-display selfie camera, and a more durable design.
