Best answer: Yes, the Galaxy S20 and others in the lineup are water-resistant with an IP68 rating that claims each phone can be submerged in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

The Galaxy S20's IP68 rating is good, right?

If you come across a flagship in 2020 that doesn't have an IP68 water resistance rating, then you might want to look elsewhere. This rating is no longer just reserved for flagships, as mid-range and budget handsets are also now sporting it.

IP68 means that your device is able to imprevious to any kind of dust, and your phone can be submerged up to three feet (one meter) for up to 30 minutes. That doesn't mean, nor do phone manufacturers recommend, that you take the Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra with you for a swim. On the bright side, if you end up jumping in a pool and forget that your phone is in your pocket, the S20 will likely be just fine.

This has been the standard for Samsung devices since the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, so if you're a previous Samsung owner, this isn't anything new.

One more aspect to consider when it comes to these IP ratings is the fact that although the handset itself is IP68 rated, that doesn't mean your S20 will withstand the water pressure. Samsung produces millions of these handsets, and sometimes, stuff happens.

Did Samsung just change the game?