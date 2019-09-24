Samsung is bringing some of the Galaxy Note 10 's most impressive new camera features to the Galaxy S10 series with a new software update. While the update is currently rolling out only in select European markets, it is expected to expand to other regions soon. The update adds features like AR Doodle, built-in video editor, as well as Link to Windows Integration to all four Galaxy S10 series phones: Galaxy S10 , Galaxy S10e , Galaxy S10+ , and Galaxy S10 5G.

To enhance the camera experience on the Galaxy S10 series phones, the update brings Night Mode support for the front-facing camera. Some of the other key Galaxy Note 10 camera features such as Super steady video stabilization, AR Doodle, and Live focus video recording are also included.

In addition to the new camera features, the update incorporates Samsung DeX for PC support as well. This means Galaxy S10 users can now easily launch Samsung DeX on their PC or Mac simply by connecting the phone to their computer using a USB cable, although they will need to download the app from SamsungDeX.com first.

Another useful feature that this new update comes with is Link to Windows support. The feature will allow Galaxy S10 users to wirelessly connect their phone to their Windows 10 PC and do things like send and receive messages, sync photos, and more directly from their PC. As noted by SamMobile, the update includes the September Android security patch too.