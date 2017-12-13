McAfee's now in charge of Secure Wi-Fi's backend.
Earlier this month, Samsung released a new app for the Galaxy Note 8 called "Secure Wi-Fi" that aimed to protect users when on public Wi-Fi networks from potential threats and attackers. This came as a result of the KRACK WPA2 Wi-Fi vulnerability that was discovered in October, and Samsung's now upgrading its Secure Wi-Fi service thanks to a new collaboration with McAfee.
With this collaboration, McAfee will now be in charge of the backend for the Secure Wi-Fi VPN so that those using the service can have enhanced protection when using the Note 8 on public Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.
McAfee says that a survey it conducted revealed 58% of individuals know how to check and see if the Wi-Fi network they're on is safe to use, but even so, less than half of that 58% actually does something to really make sure that the connection is truly secure. Secure Wi-Fi on the Note 8 acts like most other VPNs by encrypting all online activity and user data, and the new McAfee partnership should enhance the effectiveness of these features.
Per John Giamatteo, McAfee's Executive Vice President of the Consumer Business Group –
Increasingly consumers are using their mobile phones to connect to both public and private Wi-Fi. By encrypting Samsung users' sensitive data with Secure Wi-Fi, we're helping ensure they can connect with the confidence they need to feel secure.
Secure Wi-Fi is available for the Galaxy Note 8 in the United States for users on T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular, and it'll be launching in Europe later this year as part of a software update for the phone. All Note 8 users get 250MB of free data with Secure Wi-Fi per month, and if they want more, there's an option to purchase more bandwidth.
These are all the Android devices updated to fix KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy Note 8 review
- Complete Galaxy Note 8 specs
- Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy Note 5
- Which Note 8 color is best?
- Join our Galaxy Note 8 forums
Reader comments
Galaxy Note 8's Secure Wi-Fi VPN now powered by McAfee
I cannot think of a single reason why I would ever trust McAfee with anything.
The unlocked Note8 also got Secure Wi-FI in the last update.
I must admit, it never occurred to me to take advice from "choda", but the message of a new free feature resonates in general. Doing work from unsecured network like Starbuck or McDonalds or an airport is a bad idea,
Darn, I didn't know. Just bought an annual subscription for a VPN service. Could have saved the money I guess.
Update: just checked and, of course, I don't have that option. Seems, Verizon doesn't think we need secure Wi-Fi access! My investment was worth it after all.
I think that the Verizon note 8 is safe to use
These are all the Android devices updated to fix KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability https://www.androidcentral.com/these-are-all-android-devices-updated-kra...
The point here is also protecting your content if you use a public wifi. Nexus and pixel phones do this automatically. Krack is completely different issue.
How do I turn this feature off, I do not want it. Also, how can you turn off the icon in the notification bar when in use.