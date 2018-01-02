It's the discussion we have every single year.
With Samsung's continued strategy of launching both a Galaxy S flagship and a top-end Galaxy Note each year, it creates an odd middle ground for some people where they struggle with deciding to buy the latest Galaxy or wait for the new one just six months away. Right now we're talking about the Galaxy Note 8, which has been out for over three months now, and the Galaxy S9+, expected to launch as early as late February 2018.
So for those on the fence still, who should buy a Galaxy Note 8 and who should wait for the Galaxy S9+? Well we can't say for sure in every case, but we have the information you can use to decide whether to get a phone now or play the waiting game.
Reasons to wait for the Galaxy S9+
If you're willing to wait, there will always be a better phone on the horizon. Whether that's for the Galaxy S9+, or some other phone, you know if you wait longer there will be newer and better phones coming. Even though we don't know the specifics, we can easily expect that the Galaxy S9+ will be better in many ways than the Galaxy Note 8. No phone can beat Father Time.
Based on the latest rumors, there are some specific areas where the Galaxy S9+ will seem appealing to those currently checking out a Note 8. We can expect a jump in battery size for the S9+, somewhere in the range of 200mAh, which is on top of a battery that was already larger than the Note 8. It'll also come with the latest specs and a slightly faster processor, for what it's worth — but the Note 8 is hardly a slouch in the spec sheet as it is.
Samsung Galaxy S9: Rumors, Specs, Release Date, and More!
A bump in specs, bigger battery, dual cameras and better fingerprint sensor are all reasons to wait.
Then comes the changes in security. Early renders show a fingerprint sensor that's situated on the back still, but underneath the camera lenses in a place that should be much easier to reach than the current placement — plus, you shouldn't accidentally smudge the camera lens in the process. Iris scanning is also rumored to be improved, which we all know has room to grow and if it were both faster and more accurate would remove the need for the fingerprint sensor, at least for initially unlocking the phone itself.
The Galaxy S9+ is also expected to add the same type of dual-camera setup as the Note 8 currently holds exclusively, which is simply one less reason to keep your eyes on the Note 8. We don't yet know much about the actual functional improvements in the camera, though — the Note 8 is working with a pretty great pair of cameras, but we would expect Samsung to make another jump on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to challenge the rest of the industry that has caught, and even surpassed, its cameras.
Reasons to buy a Galaxy Note 8 today
The biggest reason to just buy the Galaxy Note 8 today rather than wait for a successor is that it's actually available to buy. Most people can't just wait a few months to get a new phone ... and if you can, is it really worth not having a new phone just so that in the future you can get a different one? Chance are if you buy today you could enjoy your Note 8 for a good three or four months before the Galaxy S9+ is widely available — and at that point, you could decide what to do once again.
In many ways, the Galaxy S9+ will just match the Note 8's innovations.
The Note 8 is also still a really good phone. If you're not thinking so much about the price, which still hovers around $925, the Note 8 is a wonderful phone for Samsung fans. It still has a fantastic spec sheet that the Galaxy S9+ is expected to just match in some areas, like RAM, and only exceed slightly in others, like processor speed and internal storage options. And being just a few months old, the Galaxy Note 8 is still right at the front of the line in terms of software updates and support — even once the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are out.
And when the Galaxy S9+ is out, that doesn't mean it will completely supplant the Galaxy Note 8 in all areas. The Note 8 has a fantastic 6.3-inch display that actually made many strides in quality beyond the Galaxy S8+ from just six months prior — so while the Galaxy S9+'s screen may be a big step from the GS8+, it won't be so much better than the Note 8. Your Note 8 will still feel perfectly modern in terms of display tech and size. Also, no matter what's included in the Galaxy S9+ it definitely won't have an S Pen — so if that's in any way a driving factor for your Note 8 purchase, there's no other way to get it than with a Note.
The Galaxy S9+ is shaping up to be a really nice phone overall based on early rumors, but Samsung isn't releasing it with the goal of supplanting the Galaxy Note 8. It will be for the Galaxy S7 and S8 owners out there looking for an upgrade, or those who haven't yet made a jump over to Samsung's latest devices from a competitor — not for stealing the Note 8's thunder or making those S Pen-loving buyers rethink their decision.
Reader comments
Personally I'd wait for the gs9+ just for the fingerprint sensor placement alone.
But also as mentioned, the camera will probably be better as other OEMs have started to surpass Samsung in that department (Samsung sort of relaxed camera improvements this year)
With the price still being that high for the note 8, it becomes even more clear to wait now in January.
After owning both the S8Plus and Note8 I'll definitely be buying the S9Plus in March like clockwork day one.
I enjoy big handsets only nothing on the market today tops the Note8 the best all purpose handset ever made.
True Samsung user's support the S line and Note line products every year and will always buy both cause they want the best.
Don't forget the stylus, it may be a moot point but for those who want one there is no decision to be made.
That's two different classes of phone though! People buy the Note for the pen, otherwise just get the 8+.
Why Samsung anyway? IMO Sony has better design and system optimization.
How are Sony phones in terms of battery life and stand by time? And audio quality? I have no experience with Sony's UI and feature set.
I'm currently using XA1 Ultra. Thanks to good job Sony has done with the system optimization, it's 2700 mAh battery is more than enough for standard use. Audio is good too. And this is mid-range phone. Their top-end handset is Xperia XZ Premium. Check Google for details...
Design? The bezels on the Xperia XZ premium are pretty large with only a 5.5 inch screen and the entire phone weighs more...
If I were to go back to Sammy, I'd skip both the 8 and the 9 and wait for the 10.
We've been hearing about the underscreen finger print sensor for toooo long now, can't see it coming out before the GS10 and it's "foldable" glass...believe that when I see it too!
I'd personally wait for the S14.
You think that is something? Try waiting for the S20 Marvel Phase 4 Special Black Edition!
😋
I'm waiting for the S9+. I just can't get the Note 8 with its fingerprint sensor placement. I have small hands and use it exclusively to unlock my phone, so having to shimmy up every time would annoy me. Also, I look forward to the possibility of stereo speakers. BoomSound is, to me, the best implementation of smartphone audio, so it'll be interesting to see what AKG does.
I have no experience with testing anything AKG in terms of sound quality when compared to BoomSound. Anyone else?
Anyway, finally a jump in battery size is always welcome, although Samsung better optimize the hell out of it for me to be pleased.
And if I do get the S9+ now, I can always trade it in towards getting the Note 9 later.
Whatever cheap bridge gets you to anticipated 5G mobile networks in North America in 3-4 years.
I upgraded after three years late last year. Significant upgrades and features made it worthwhile.
Used 4G phones will be next to worthless once 5G takes off.
I expect consumers to slow mobile upgrades. Premium phones have never been better, but the cost is significant.
It isn't rational to expect, say, a married couple, to spend close to $2400-$3000 to upgrade two phones every two years in perpetuity.
Just think about how long 2G, Edge and 3G lingered around after 4G became prevalent.
After having every S8 device this year no biggie for me. I have the S8 well optimized and just got the Note 8 and surprised at how it matched my S8+ in battery life. The finger print sensor doesn't bother me. I was pleasantly surprised it worked upside down (found out while phone was mounted in car). Plus if you buy from carrier your insurance premium goes down the longer you have the phone that may not be big to some of you but means the world in my house :)
Why get for the 9+, wait for the 10+..
Matter of fact, go big and wait for the 12+.
/s
If you're a Note kinda person, then it's not even a question. Get a Note8 or wait for Note9. The Note has no competition.
If you're not a Note kinda person, then get whatever floats your boat.
I just got a Galaxy Note 8 right after Christmas. Granted, right now I'm on T-Mobile's Jump on Demand program so I'm not locked into the device; but a $230 deposit tends to make one hang onto something. That being said I'm assuming that outside of fingerprint sensor placement the S9 will be a minor update to the S8 so I'll just get the Note 8 now and hang on until the Note 10 comes out in 2019.
Ironically, at least for me, the fingerprint sensor is much easier to locate on the Note 8 than the S8/S8+. This is mostly thanks to Samsung adding a raised bezel between the cameras and the fingerprint sensor. Even though the Note 8 is massive and my hands aren't all that large I can easily find and hit the fingerprint sensor with either hand without issue. I could not do this with the S8/S8+. So if your major gripe is the fingerprint sensor wait for the S9/S9+ but I wouldn't wait for the Note 9 because this issue is resolved in my opinion on the Note 8.
You shouldn't of had a $230 deposit with Jump on Demand. Jump, yes, but not Jump on Demand unless they recently changed something.
Waiting for FPR in the front display before upgrading my S8+
The waiting game is useless. You'll wait for the S9+ then the Note 9 will come out and you'll want that phone which will be praised by everyone who loved the S9. You can't wait forever! ;)
I thought there were rumors of some major advancements in the main camera for the s9 and s9+. The first real update to it since the s7.