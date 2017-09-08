iFixit's Note 8 teardown gives us a detailed look at the phone's innards.
The Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale starting September 15, and a few customers are already starting to receive their units. The folks at iFixit have managed to get their hands on a unit, priceeding to tear it down to give us a look at the innards.
With Samsung switching to extra-tall Infinity Display, there's more room to house the internal components. Samsung opted to go with a 12.71Wh battery (3300mAh at 3.85V) on the Note 8, which is 6% less than the one it used in last year's device and slightly more than the 12.32Wh (3200mAh at 3.85V) battery featured in the Note 7 Fan Edition.
Like previous years, the battery is sealed in with copious amounts of adhesive, but Samsung moved the location of the battery to dead-center at the back, with the vibration motor now located at the bottom right.
The phone has a total of four cameras — a front 8MP camera complemented by an iris scanner, along with two cameras at the back. Samsung's dual camera setup at the back consists of a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens, with both sensors offering OIS (which iFixit was able to confirm).
As for the rest of the hardware, the Note 8 features Samsung's own LPDDR4X memory module and UFS flash storage, Avago's ICs, and a whole lot of Qualcomm components:
- Samsung K3UH6H60AM-NGCJ 6 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM layered over a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Samsung KLUCG4J1ED-B0C1 64 GB UFS flash storage
- Qualcomm WCD9341 Aqstic audio codec
- Skyworks 78160-11 power amplification module
- Avago AFEM-9066 power amplification module
- Wacom W9018 touch control IC
- Qualcomm WTR5975 RF transceiver
- Avago AFEM-9053 power amplification module
- Skyworks 77365 quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE power amplification module
- Qualcomm PM8986 PMIC
- Murata KM7628048 Wi-Fi module
The phone retains the 3.5mm jack, and the port is completely modular, which means you'll be able to replace it with ease should the need arise. The front-facing sensor assembly is also similarly modular. The Note 8 uses Phillips screws for the mid-frame and the NFC antenna, which should make it easier to conduct repairs.
However, the 6.3-inch display and the rear glass panel are held together by a large amount of adhesive, and the fragility of the panels means it'll take a lot of effort to access the internal hardware. Overall, the phone picked up a repairability score of four out of 10.
Reader comments
I don't have my unit yet, but I've been waiting for this regardless. I especially like the battery placement being dead-center.
(Also, a minor request- put repairability score in the article so readers don't have to click through to the teardown page itself to find that. It got a 4/10, for anyone curious!)
Added that in. Thanks!
Wacom W9018 touch control IC
This is what sealed the deal for me! Fantastic digitizer. Still unmatched I the industry in any other manufactured phone. Spen diodes it again 4096
DON'T BUY THIS PHONE, This is really a total bunch of crap WE HAVE WAITED and get a NOTE 8
With a NOTE 4 battery for twice the price of the note 4, your a fool to buy this note 8..the S8 plus has bigger battery and $300 dollars cheaper.. hopefully if south Korea is still hear next year Note 9 will have that 4000 mah battery & dual fwd speakers..
I hear you about wanting a larger battery however I have not had a phone die before the end of the day in a few generations. I did have a few spare batteries three and facts for my Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note 2 my Galaxy Note 3 only had one battery. I thought I would miss the extra batteries but wireless charging and more efficient phones negated this(for me )and as far as front facing speakers are concerned I have never really wanted that in a phone because I usually use headphones or Bluetooth headphones or I have my phone connected to wire or bluetooth to a big speaker that will play much nicer music like my Bose mini SoundLink or a car.
The biggest downside to this phone IMO is not the battery (though I share some concern there), but more about the lack of support for T-Mo's new 600mhz spectrum.
I realize T-Mo is only...what...1/4 of the market, and 600mhz probably won't be widely available for another year, so it may not make a huge difference. BUT if you spend $950 for a device, I think it's fair to expect it to last for a 2 year cycle, which means you'll be missing out on 600mhz the last half of the ownership period. And T-Mo is still a large segment of the US customer base. Large enough that LG considered it when choosing the processor for the V30.
My 2 cents.
At the end of the day your giving $950.00 for a 3300 MAh battery THAT WILL NOT handle the drain
I think in 8 months there will be a lot of pissed of people with a note 8 on the charger.. Hopen I'm wrong ...
Let's see how this pans out but it is not the battery when I'm buying when I buy a phone. Take a consensus of battery volume on all the phones that are in the market right now as flagship phones vs screen on time. We have yet to see the Note8 performance figures but I'm sure the owners will be vocal. I own one. I will be one of them. Look on YouTube in the meantime for drain tests and comparisons. I will stick to the real world