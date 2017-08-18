The Galaxy Note 8 leaks in stunningly clear photos.
Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be announced on August 23 in New York City, and as that date has grown closer we have been getting more and more leaked images of the device. The latest images come courtesy of a Weibo user and these images are stunningly clear.
The design looks just like the Galaxy S8, from the minimal bezel to the awkwardly placed fingerprint sensor. There are no clear images with the S-Pen silo, but that is expected to be along the bottom of the device as in previous years. Here is a gallery of the rest of the images:
Are you excited about the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
Galaxy Note 8 shown in clearest images yet
Looks better than the S8+, not awkwardly skinny and more squared looking. Fingerprint scanner still will be annoying as well as the unnecessary curves.
Seems their new phones are to narrow which I dont like and they look to long also
I always thought that the fingerprint scanner location was going to be unmanageable, until I broke the screen on my Edge and got an 8. Not only has it been easy to acclimate to, the Iris scanner makes it almost completely unnecessary.
It's a shame about the curved screen and the FPS. Otherwise such a beautiful device.