The Galaxy Note 8 leaks in stunningly clear photos.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be announced on August 23 in New York City, and as that date has grown closer we have been getting more and more leaked images of the device. The latest images come courtesy of a Weibo user and these images are stunningly clear.

The design looks just like the Galaxy S8, from the minimal bezel to the awkwardly placed fingerprint sensor. There are no clear images with the S-Pen silo, but that is expected to be along the bottom of the device as in previous years. Here is a gallery of the rest of the images:

