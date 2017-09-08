Interesting, but not necessarily surprising.
Samsung has announced that in the first two weeks of availability, more people have pre-ordered the Galaxy Note 8 in the U.S. than any previous Note — yes, including the initially very-well-received Note 7. Part of the strong initial sales can likely be attributed to the nice pre-order deals offering lucrative free gifts like a Gear 360, DeX dock, SDcard and wireless charger.
But then we also have to remember the huge pent-up demand for a new Note following the Note 7's removal from the market. There are tons of Note 4 owners out there who managed to hold onto their phone for another year rather than jump ship, Note 5 owners who normally would've upgraded every year and also those who are just flowing right into their two-year upgrade cycle as if the Note 7 never existed anyway. And with the extreme similarities between the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8+, this just shows how strong that "Note" brand still is.
People are clearly still tied to the 'Note' brand above all else.
Samsung of course won't relay exact sales numbers, but we'll get a better feeling for those in its next quarterly financial report. The best indicator of how well the Note 8 is doing will have to come in two more quarters, once it has tallied up the year-end holiday sales period that's historically the strongest of the year for smartphones.
One little nugget at the end of the announcement from Samsung says that if you pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 directly from the company now, it will be upgraded to expedited shipping and will be expected to arrive before the technical September 15 launch date. Considering that we've already seen some pre-orders arriving over a week early, this isn't super surprising — but having phones ship ahead of schedule is always a good thing.
Were you one of the early Note 8 pre-orders that led to this sales record? Let us know in the comments below!
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy Note 8 review
- Complete Galaxy Note 8 specs
- Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy Note 5: Which should you buy?
- Which Galaxy Note 8 color should you buy?
- All Galaxy Note 8 news
- Join our Galaxy Note 8 forums
Reader comments
Galaxy Note 8 unsurprisingly sets new pre-order record for Samsung
This proves that even if a popular manufacturer makes a huge mistake they can still have massive demand for their phones. Good for Samsung.
It also proves that it smart not to sell it at their ridiculous point by offering promos and massive trade-ins.
And we have numerous trolls on AC telling people it won't sell because of price or the small battery.
I don't think they're necessarily trolls. I think they just overestimate how much the typical consumer pays attention to battery size or total price if they're not buying it up front.
It's not selling at full price and there plenty of people not buying it.
Oh please explain... I'd like to get it not at full price!
Unless you're talking about Samsung doing the right thing by offering big discounts to Note 7 victims. As they should.
Surprise surprise surprise
I've had mine since Tuesday and am certainly happy that I decided to preorder it!!
By far my favorite phone out of all the Note Series. Samsung got this phone done right!! Very fast and smooth as well the picture quality from the camera is as real as it ever gets. Love the new features available with the S-Pen!
For the extras I picked the 360 camera and that is out for delivery today!
Big bank Hank..
I would have liked the wireless fast charger but DEX is cool that's what came with my note 8 here in the UK . Best upgrade ever (note4/S7edge).
Didn't the Note 7 sold only like 2 millions for the first couple months or so ?
This clearly indicates that the Note 8 is the iPhone 8 killer. End of story.
Let's not get carried away. Any of the iPhones that Apple unveils next week will outsell the Note 8 by a hefty margin.
Its cause Apple has a huge fan base of teens, Army wives and the elderly.
They do have the best service model in the industry also.... And no I'm not an Ifan.
Apple absolutely has a cult following. The young crowd, teenagers, college students then the adults. I call them i-sheep. No matter what the cost of the iphone8 they will sell a gudzillion of them no matter what the price. Is this a bad thing, no not at all. There fans are loyal & fierce. Most will carrier finance them. Let's face it how long have fans waited for a re-design job, forever. So I expect record sales!
Apple has a huge fan base across just about all demographics. You can't sell hundreds of millions of phones by only appealing to some groups.
Nah
Yep remember iphone 8 is a replacement of ALL iPhones plus scraggly converts not "just iphone7".
Not even close.
The only things that might be iPhone killers (or iPhone 8 at least) this year is the price tag and the lack of Touch ID
As much as I don't want to admit it, Apple is going to sell a ton of phones very soon.
New record huh. Does all that equal the power of a hydrogen bomb rather than atomic?
Is this an exploding battery joke?
A really, really bad one.
I think what your trying to say is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is going to be the undisputed heavyweight champ of 2017.
I pre-ordered at Best Buy and was told that I was the first one to do so. That was a few days after the announcement. Trouble is can't get it til the 15th even though they have them in the back room. Bummer!
My Note 8 is going to be here Monday
Ordered mine yesterday on the 7th delivery not until October 1st. Doesn't pay to wait on a Pre-order.
I'm typing on my T-Mobile Note8 right now. It's the best phone I ever used. This phone is a monster. And it feels so good in the hands! (Ladies) lol
Well, that got weird.
That esacalated quickly. LOL
Someone is a fan of Floss.
Enjoying the hell out of my note so far. It is such a nice phone to look at, to hold, happy customer here.
I received mine today... So far so good.
There are people buying them cheap with trade-ins with the intent of reselling them to buy the phone they really want.
Still 1 phone sold to a customer that'll eventually use it. They wouldn't buy with an intent to resell if there wasn't a market of end users to buy the phone.
Exactly
I am due to receive mine this evening (Orchid Gray). Too bad that in many of the stores, they don't yet have the matching S-view covers in the color that I want (Orchid Gray).
Yep, I pre-ordered at best buy. I'm glad to see that others are getting their phones prior to 9/15. I can honestly say that the wait is unbearable lol
Waiting on either the iPhone 8 or pixel 2 to make a choice. A lot of good phone choices this fall
I bought the Note 7 kept my Note 4 for backup glad I did. I took N7 back and reactivated my Note 4 , Now I pre-ordered the Note 8 at Best Buy and get $150.00 off for doing so plus I will trade in my Note 4 for an additional $249.00 off. So get the Note 8 for a decent price. Really almost wished i would have pre-ordered online at Samsung or Verizon so I too could have gotten mine early lol.
I pre-ordered mine via Best buy and received it Wednesday September 6th. Glad I did this phone is great I got $100 bucks off and already submitted the free promotion for the SD card and wireless charger
Guilty party here. Lol
Couldn't resist BOGO offer.