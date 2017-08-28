We knew the display on the Note 8 was going to be good but had no idea it would be this good.
There is a lot to like about the Galaxy Note 8, but one part of it has already won an award of sorts. DisplayMate, producers of what's recognized as the best suite of tools for display diagnostics and calibration, has given the Note 8's display their first ever A+ rating, calling it "the most innovative and high-performance smartphone display that we have ever lab tested."
That is some very high praise from a company that knows everything there is to know about displays. We're used to hearing that Samsung makes some of the best, if not the best displays available, and it's not surprising that the Note 8 carries the company's latest advancements when it comes to making them. What we weren't prepared for was hearing so many things the Note 8's screen does better than anything we have seen before. The Note 8 matches or sets performance records for a list of features.
- Largest Native Color Gamut with a score of 112% for the DCI-P3 color space and 141% for the sRGB / Rec.709 color space
- Highest Peak Display Brightness at 1,240 nits
- Highest Contrast Rating in Ambient Light with a score of 270
- Highest Screen Resolution: 3K (2960x1440, 521 ppi)
- Highest Contrast Ratio: Infinite
- Lowest Screen Reflectance of just 4.6%
- Smallest Brightness Variation with Viewing Angle at 29%
Overall, the Note 8 scored "very good" or "excellent" in every testing category except for the Brightness Variation with Average Picture Level section, which OLED displays are unable to accurately process using the current technology.
DisplayMate didn't only have praise for the hardware that is being used for the Note 8 display. Several software features were recognized as being outstanding, such as the Mobile HDR processing, user selectable color management and adjustable white point and color balance.
DisplayMate goes in-depth with every aspect of the Note 8's display, and it's worth reading for anyone interested in display technology in general or fans of the Note 8 who want every intricate detail. Describing the results of DisplayMate's testing for the layman is much easier:
You have never seen a phone with a display this good. Ever.
Reader comments
Despite all the reported goodness, it's still pretty useless to me without dual-sim and large internal memory. Sadly Europe won't be seeing either the 128 or 256Gb dual-sim variants.
Cant swap out the internal memory when its full. I much prefer the ability to use an SD card.
SD cards are unreliable, slow, and cannot be used to store quite a bit of data and apps on Android phones (Especially Samsung) though.
I haven't found that at all.
Way to rub this awesome phone in my face even more. I can't afford one, but yeah, sure, great.
I'm just picking AC. I still love you.
In before the DisplayMate is paid by Samsung to get those results comments. :P
But seriously, this is awesome.
It doesn't matter Samsung's flagship's have the best displays on the market. Period!!
If only Samsung could put this on a flat-screen display.
I will be next month. I am betting it is the same one Samsung is developing for the new iPhone.
Nice, now we can see the lag and stuttering even better.
All this lag and stuttering that some complain about... Yet the phone sells like crazy lol. Am I missing something?
No. Average consumers put up with far more performance issues than people that comment on AC articles.
Bingo, they don't know better or don't want to meet with it. They all think it's the iPhone or the Galaxy for choices. Most have no idea there are other options that might be better.
Honestly, this should be expected. Samsung flagships have always earned DisplayMate's top marks ever since the S5.
Though I think we can safely call that display a 3K display. Because it's nearly 3000 pixels across horizontally.
Skeptical until details are reviewed. They said this about the S8 earlier this year as well and that was incorrect. I do believe Samsung has an amazing display (the S8 was amazing too), just need to go through the details to ensure they didn't jump the gun again.
Seems that the Note 8 beat the iPhone 7 on white point, but the iPhone is still more accurate on both sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts. Note 8 gets brighter on auto brightness, not as bright on manual.
So now we have the Note 8 as the best OLED display on a phone and still have the iPhone 7 as the best ever LCD on a phone.
The Note 8 will get you better brightness, better display efficiency (for that screen on time), a better contrast ratio and more accurate whites for all that Nougat and Oreo white nonsense that Google added. Last year's iPhone will get you slightly more accurate colors (not that any of us can tell the difference between these two).
Jerry,
What are you learning toward? Stick with your current daily? Which is? Or jump to this new Note 8, and it's impressive display?
Thanks!!
JOHN
Yea second this, are you still using your keyone, I know you love that thing 👍
I thought the display was the same as with gs8/+.
Exactly my thoughts. How and why is this different?
Did you look at the linked article? It explains in detail the differences.
A shame about the gimped internal storage and batgery capacity. That display, along with a 400mAh battery and 128 or 256GB internal storage would have made it a world-beater.