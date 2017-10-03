Iconic smartphone features are few and far between. Yet with the original Galaxy Note back in 2011, Samsung defined an entire category of phones. You can dismiss it as gimmickry, but the S Pen is unique — no-one has managed to do pen input on a phone as well as Samsung.
The new Galaxy Note 8 takes the S Pen's capabilities to new levels, further refining features that Note owners have appreciated for more than half a decade. In other words, there's some new stuff, and also a lot of older upgraded features that, while familiar, are better than ever on the new Note.
Check out our video above for a quick primer on the top eight S Pen features on the Galaxy Note 8.
Oh yes the mighty s pen . For me it makes all the difference. It's that pen and paper thing . Ether you get it are you don't
I would like to take this opportunity to complain about the removal of Link-to-action, and shape recognition, which was included in S-Note. Yes, you can download s-Note, but its not the same. S-Note used to be the default for screen off notes and quick notes. This way, I can jot down a number in screen off mode, and later, use link to action, to automatically save in contacts. But the screen off note taking mode no longer uses S-Note. It uses Samsung Notes, which does not have the link-to-action feature. So, while installing S-Note from the Samsung store gives me the Link-to-action functionality, It is pointless since I can't make it the default for quick note taking or screen off note taking. All Samsung needs to do is add shape recognition, link to action, and maybe an equation editor (like the Note 2 used to have) to Samsung Notes and I'll be a happy camper. Or at least allow us to install ass-on modules with these features.
Care to tell us who did the background music?
My favorite S Pen feature is the ability to select and copy text in places where it's impossible to do so with your finger. I just started using Glance and it's wonderful.