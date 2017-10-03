Iconic smartphone features are few and far between. Yet with the original Galaxy Note back in 2011, Samsung defined an entire category of phones. You can dismiss it as gimmickry, but the S Pen is unique — no-one has managed to do pen input on a phone as well as Samsung.

The new Galaxy Note 8 takes the S Pen's capabilities to new levels, further refining features that Note owners have appreciated for more than half a decade. In other words, there's some new stuff, and also a lot of older upgraded features that, while familiar, are better than ever on the new Note.

Check out our video above for a quick primer on the top eight S Pen features on the Galaxy Note 8.