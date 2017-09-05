Six-point-three; 3300; 195; twelve. Samsung's new Galaxy Note 8 is awash in numbers … but there's only one that really matters: $105. That's how many more clams you'll shell out at the register if you choose the Galaxy Note 8 over its close cousin, the Galaxy S8+. In exchange, you'll get a larger screen, dual cameras, a few spec bumps … and the most misunderstood accessory in smartphones. Many folks are asking if adding a stylus is worth all that extra dough, especially ten years after we first pledged allegiance to our new capacitive-screen overlords. Fortunately, I've had the past ten days to find out.
I'm MrMobile and I've put the Galaxy Note 8 through its paces from Boston to Berlin. Check out the video above for my take on this latest super-slab, and then see Android Central's Galaxy Note 8 review for all the deep-dive details on this mega-monster.
Reader comments
I have had a new Android every year since the beginning!! I mean the top-of-the-line Android. After I bought the Moto G5 Plus w/64 gig rom, I refuse to spend over $700 for a phone anymore!! Number one, I have a Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 for all my social media, emails, and light video watching. So the only time I need my phone for more than a phone is when I'm off somewhere. These phone prices are getting too ridiculous!! For the price you pay for top-tier phones you can get a top-of-the-line laptop!!
I couldn't agree more.
Maybe the new higher price on phones is a good thing. People will re-think every year, every two year and maybe even every three year replacements and finally hurt the phone manufacturer where it matters. It's the only way change will come about.
I like it but I really need to see where the LG V30 comes in price wise.
Even after i turned in the Note7, i still found myself reaching for that s-pen. 😢
I agreed with others as I'm looking at the Note8 (2) and the Tab S3, so the higher than market norm for pricing is really making me think twice right now. I'm not one to constantly upgrade my devices unless they break or gets so behind the updates to where I can't use a needed app.
The Tab S3 lte is great for everything except being a phone (hangouts dialer is ok in a pinch) and the camera.