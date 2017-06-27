Could this be the Galaxy Note 8?
Still a couple months out from seeing the Galaxy Note 8 for real, renders have surfaced purporting to show the next big phone from Samsung. These "leaked" renders, offered up by 91Mobiles and @onleaks, are actually constructed using factory CAD information — meaning they're made after the fact to look like a complete phone, rather than the typical leaks we see of actual completed device renders from a company.
Based on their information, they're expecting the Note 8 to look like a combination of the Note 7's thicker body with even smaller bezels and the Galaxy S8+'s tall screen. The dual curved glass design, covering an expected 6.3-inch display, is complemented by more tightly curved corners and a metal frame. 91Mobiles claims the phone is 162.4 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm — roughly 5 mm taller and 1 mm wider than the Galaxy S8+.
If true, the fingerprint sensor would somehow be even worse than the Galaxy S8+
The biggest thing of note here is the dual camera and fingerprint sensor setup. Rumors have indicated the Note 8 will have a dual camera setup for some time now, but we haven't seen how it will be done. The large camera pod shown here with dual lenses doesn't look far off from the LG G6's, although with the big caveat that it stands up considerably off the back of the phone. That apparently leaves the fingerprint sensor up on that same pod, which somehow seems even worse than the Galaxy S8+'s fingerprint sensor.
While much of the information unveiled here seems to line up with previous leaks and makes sense overall, I wouldn't put too much weight behind the exact details of the renders themselves. Creating realistic renders off of size and spec information — or even CAD measurements — isn't a sure-fire way to show off exactly how a phone will look. There are several curious details in the renders that leave plenty of room for the Note 8 to actually end up looking considerably different when it's unveiled by Samsung.
Try again Willis.... We need to get away from these curved screens and fingerprint sensors too close to the camera lenses.
This thing is perfect. I'm not sure why people are having any issues with the fingerprint placement. The fingerprint placement on the S8 Plus is perfect. Esp with a case or dbrand skin. I don't get how people are messing this up. Same thing with the Bixby button. I haven't even touched the Bixby button in possibly 4-5 weeks now. The Note 8 should be a perfect phone just like the S8 Plus is a perfect phone.
But you do have to reach to get to it as opposed to say the LG V20 and many other OEMS which is dead center on the back where your index finger lands without even trying. That's my only gripe with it.
Only people complaining are the ones who aren't buying.
The S8plus is definitely boss the best phablet today but yes it's time for the Note8 to join the family in September.
Day one pre-order....
Sure it's not the best location for the fingerprint scanner but it works fine. I've had no problem using it coming from a 6p.
Let's give Samsung credit for the courage to put the fingerprint sensor where your fingers don't naturally rest.smh
That rear design is.....interesting
C'mon Sammy that can't be the Note 8. Look your first with the innovation so please beat Apple to the punch with the fingerprint scanner. Also, take notes from some of these artists, the Note 8 would look gorgeous from their artwork..just my 2 cents.
Smaller bezels yet the top bezel is sony xz premium big. Sure
Seems off. Hopefully the renders with the FPS in the top middle were correct and not this.
No way in hell this is the new Note. Top bezels is big and the back looks like the LG V20. Come on!
So, it's a Galaxy S8+ with a pen? What's the point of a screen that's the same ratio and only 0.1" bigger? Ugh, and can we stop with the curved screens on everything, please?
Thought they might have the fingerprint under the front glass for this one. Guess not. It was rumored the tech was just not ready for the S8 so the N8 would be the perfect timing.
