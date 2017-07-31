The Galaxy Note 8 shows up in a convincing render, and it looks like a squarer, taller Galaxy S8.

We are just over three weeks from the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 8. We know this because Samsung has itself admitted it.

And while we've already seen fairly convincing renders of the upcoming S Pen-enhanced flagship, Evan Blass of Twitter's @evleaks has most recently given us the best look at the phone yet.

Here you can see the front of the phone in what looks like a press render, conveniently laid out next to the Galaxy S8. You can see the Note 8 is ever so much taller, and appropriately squarer for the brand. It bridges the gap between the Galaxy Note 7 and the Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017





The Note 8 is also expected to share a similar spec sheet to the Galaxy S8, including the popular Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895 combination that has been so well received this year. But Samsung intends to give the Note 8 slightly more memory, with 6GB of RAM and a 128GB storage option. On the camera side, Samsung's first dual camera setup is expected to debut on the Note 8, with two 12MP sensors with lenses of different focal lengths and both optically stabilized.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What we know so far

What do you think of the Galaxy Note 8 so far? Let us know in the comments below!