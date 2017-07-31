The Galaxy Note 8 shows up in a convincing render, and it looks like a squarer, taller Galaxy S8.
We are just over three weeks from the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 8. We know this because Samsung has itself admitted it.
And while we've already seen fairly convincing renders of the upcoming S Pen-enhanced flagship, Evan Blass of Twitter's @evleaks has most recently given us the best look at the phone yet.
Here you can see the front of the phone in what looks like a press render, conveniently laid out next to the Galaxy S8. You can see the Note 8 is ever so much taller, and appropriately squarer for the brand. It bridges the gap between the Galaxy Note 7 and the Galaxy S8.
Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017
The Note 8 is also expected to share a similar spec sheet to the Galaxy S8, including the popular Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895 combination that has been so well received this year. But Samsung intends to give the Note 8 slightly more memory, with 6GB of RAM and a 128GB storage option. On the camera side, Samsung's first dual camera setup is expected to debut on the Note 8, with two 12MP sensors with lenses of different focal lengths and both optically stabilized.
Update: Evan Blass has followed up with a new Note 8 render, showing the phone in gold, while also showcasing a redesigned S Pen.
What do you think of the Galaxy Note 8 so far? Let us know in the comments below!
It's just a bigger S8. /troll
I guess so, but there is still something different. Take a look at https://airmore.com/galaxy-note-8-s8.html
Could it beeee any longer?
That's what she said
No it's not. :'(
Looking forward to the extra ram and storage but most of all the 600 MHz support for T-mobile.
It's not wider? Booo!
I too wish it's wider instead of taller
Me too, narrow sucks
Yes. Yes it does. 16:9 non curved glass ftw
It has to be somewhat wider in order to have a larger screen than the s8+ and to keep the 18.5:9 ratio.
It's not squarer either. If it had been squarer it would be wider. I wonder about the writer's grasp of language. Fail on behalf of AC and Samsung.
Too tall i think..should little wider ..
Was hoping for dual front speakers and HDR instead of the infinity screen, still got hope for the Pixel XL2 to come thru, I'll buy a Tab S3 with pen instead.
Is the smaller battery size set in stone? That's been the deal breaker for me all along.
Battery.. Me too
If it's that tall, count me out.
So it's an uglier version of the S8+.
I don't think it's uglier I think it looks better than the S8+.
Thinner and longer than expected. Not really good for reading. I suspect I'll have to change my Note 4 for something else
Note 5 maybe? Still beautiful and plenty powerful.
+1!
I decided to keep my 5 running as long as possible. Just got my July security patch, so all is good. That ugly new design I can not stand!
The only thing i can think of is either keep the 4 for another while or go for the 5, in the hope that Samsung next year comes to a more squared design that doesn't look like a suppository for rectal administration (i have tried both S8s and i felt honestly embarrassed, i know many won't agree with me but i find that design awful and i love no-bezel screens but not in that shape). Despite the fact those devices have a screen ratio that is, on paper, 0,1 inches wider than the traditional ones, in most cases, i tried S8 Plus side by side with a Sony XZ Premium and, for me, readability for books and text in general, was much better on the Sony (or the LG V20 for that matters, without speaking of how things look on what i call outsiders, like the Xiaomi MI MIX etc.). The idea of buying the 5 is not bad, also because it would come free on my contract (because it's considered an old phone that is given free or at a very cheap price when your contract is over if you choose a previous generation device). I need to go re-try the 5. I have literally forgotten how it felt (I hadn't bought it because of the non removable battery and a few other things i didn't like). I am also considering the madness of shifting onto Sony for a shift then go back to Samsung when it comes to its senses. All this knowing they will sell a lot of those devices and that many users will go mad over how fashionable it will look. Last alternative is going for S8 Active, but i rarely saw Active devices in my market (Taiwan). They get them earlier than anyone else here, cheaper most of the times but some models are not sold. I'd consider an S8 Active, even if i would lose the S Pen.
Or just hold onto your mighty note4! I'm in the same boat. Have plenty of spare batteries. If I got another phone it would be strictly a want and not a need. The only thing this phone doesn't have is Samsung pay. I don't use android pay so to me it's a non issue
I kinda like it actually.
Me too love the square body
And I still say, a skinny Note ain't no Note at all!
Absolutely agree. 19:10 or whatever the S8 is is fine for a regular phone, but a device that is focused on productivity (which must include document review/editing) and stylus input needs a wider aspect ratio. For what the Note series has traditionally been billed as, I actually think a ratio a little wider than 16:9 would be ideal.
+1, faxx
Isn't that the s8+ next to the note 8? I'm sure the s8 would be a lot smaller in comparison.
That the s8 not the plus the note 8 is only so slightly taller then the 8plus 1 10th of a in taller. This will look real nice in dark blue Sammy take my money
The comparison isn't to scale. I used a render of the Galaxy S8 but enlarged it so the two phones would be easy to compare.
I'm sure it's an awesome phone but i cant help thinking Samsung made a mistake with this one. The Note brand seems to appeal to a niche group and they favor wide squareish slabs. One would think Samsung would want to please the faithful. I sorta like edge screen phones but the Note people are gona find fault. I don't blame them really since these devices are super expensive. Samsung would have been better served playing it safe. What do I know though? May turn out to be super popular.
Remember the note 7had edges to ...an they sold almost 4 million in under 3 months . With most not wanting to give them back me including...still wish I had kept it. Oh and trust me Samsung is playing it really safe over 10 s8 sold an not one issue with the battery
The Note brand became way too popular to remain niche.
So its smaller than the plus and bigger than the s8?
No 1 10th of an in bigger then the 8plus
Not a fan of the curved glass whasoever. Not a fan of glass on front and back either.
Tbh, Samsung has been mailing it in on the note line. Last true upgrade was the 4 imo. It had specs that no other phone had.
Now this shot looks good but to me it's impractical. Where do you hold the damn thing lol.
I has the 8+ and returned it in a wk. Too slippery. Glass front and back. No way. This phone looks the same.
The s8 active, now that's where it's at. I wish that phone was offered on all carriers Samsung is selling themselves short with that phone
I feel you on this one. Active series are the only Samsung phones I really care about now. Slippery slabs of glass? No thanks.
Couldn't agree more.
Imo Samsung is slippin. Many will disagree and so does the sales charts.
Ever since they went the form over function route.
Their one saving grace is the active line. But even with that the battery is sealed
I can't relate to anyone that thinks otherwise. I'm sure the feelings mutual
No I agree with you 100%. But if they want to survive in this industry, they need to seal the phone for business sake. Think about it, if the Note 8 had a removable back, why would you need to upgrade in the next 5-6 years? If the battery goes bad you can replace it yourself. Shattered back glass or dead battery, Samsung can charge a fee for repairs or force you to get a new phone in 2 years.
Well Samsung has moved on from those note 4, 3 holdouts . An so has every other OEM . With the sealed battery those guys will never upgrade as far as the curved screen these same people have been complaining about that since the note edge . It's either you get it are you don't
This camera setup should have been on the S8 instead of basically leaving it with the one from the 2016 S7. And where's the embedded fingerprint scanner?!
It better they maintain the wider display than the S8+ narrow display. This phone is a phablet, not a one handed texting-while-walking device. We don't need another S8+. Can't wait to see the rebirth of the Note, but with the $1000 price tag, I'm probably not going to get it.
Except the battery life is lower than the S8+. And that's a bad move.
Look Awesome
Typical. No need to read comments at all.
As in every story:
Here is possible phone followed by complaints. It is a wonder any company sells any new product.
in display FPS huh?
Note 9 am waiting for ground breaking innovation
So what's the pull? What's supposed to make me want to fork out all this money and not hold on to my note 5?
I love gooooooollllllld
Been preferring a wider and shorter chassis like the Note 5 for the Note 8 design. Make it a tad thicker while you're at it. Flat screen works great. The elongated Note 8, while probably a stunningly performing phone... is getting way too long.