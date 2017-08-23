Treat yo self.

Samsung is rolling out another wonderful promotion to coincide with pre-orders of a new device, offering up free gifts just for pre-ordering the Galaxy Note 8 in the three weeks from announcement to launch. When you place a pre-order for the phone in the U.S., no matter where that may be, you'll have the choice of two different gifts: a Gear 360 camera ($229 value), or a "Galaxy Foundation kit" of a 128GB SD card and Fast Wireless Charger (combined $190 value).

Unless you have a particular affinity for getting into 360-degree photography, we'd say the combination of a big SD card and a Samsung wireless charger is the better value, despite technically having a lower combined price if bought separately. If you buy through a carrier or a big retailer they'll walk you through the process of receiving your gift, but you can also check out the details over on Samsung's promotions page.

In the UK and many European countries, Samsung is running a similar promotion but with no choice — you get a DeX Station with your pre-order. In Canada, you just get the SD card and wireless charger with no Gear 360 option.

The promotion technically runs "while supplies last," but if previous promotions during pre-orders are any indication there shouldn't be any supply shortage of either deal within the three weeks its running.