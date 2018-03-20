Long-suffering Galaxy Note 8 owners, your Android Oreo update is about to arrive! If you bought Samsung's most expensive phone or 2017, you could be forgiven for feeling left out as the Galaxy S9 launches, and last year's S8 gets its own Oreo update in many countries.

But very soon the Note is going to be right up to date with the latest Samsung Experience 9 -- the same software experience that ships on Samsung's 2018 flagships.

The look and feel of Samsung's software hasn't changed a whole lot from Android 7.1, but there's still plenty to get stuck into in the Note 8's first major software update. Check out our hands-on video above, and be sure to subscribe to Android Centra on YouTube for more Note and Galaxy S9 coverage in future.