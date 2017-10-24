Pixel 2 XL vs. Galaxy Note 8
The Pixel 2 XL's "Display-gate" is no secret at this point, and it's resulted in a lot of unhappy customers. We're still waiting on an official response from Google other than the fact that it's "actively investigating" the situation at hand, and while we'd advise everyone to do the same, we also understand why some buyers may already be looking at alternatives to the hole that the Pixel 2 XL has left in their hearts.
We've seen a lot of big phones this year, and for a lot of people, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is looking more and more like a solid alternative to the Pixel 2 XL with each day that passes.
The Galaxy Note 8 and Pixel 2 XL each share their own set of strengths and weaknesses, but for some of our forum users, Samsung's option is the better purchase.
polbit10-23-2017 07:08 AM“
I have to be honest, the consistent screen issues have gotten to me. I can ignore the blue tint, the sRGB colors, but the latest reports of burn-in, I just don't want to deal with it anymore. I will most likely exchange it, and the only other viable alternative is Note 8. For people that switched from N8, can you tell me why? I purposefully didn't put the question up in Note 8 forum, as I...Reply
EnemiesInTheEnd10-23-2017 12:32 PM“
The Note 8 is a phenomenal phone. I haven't had to charge my Note 8 since yesterday. Tests have also shown that the Note 8 is virtually just as fast as the Pixel 2/XL. I haven't noticed any lag and the only time I have seen stuttering is while the web content is loading and one time due to a weird advertisement in an app. Otherwise, the phone is very fast (by ANY standard) and rarely ever lags....Reply
quietlybrilliant10-23-2017 01:58 PM“
Just to add one thing about the Note 8, the *quality* of the screen (not the aspect ratio, see above) is unbelievable. It's so satisfying to look at and pleasant on the eyes, I find myself reading or watching things on it for very long stretches of time when my much larger laptop screen is right in front of me going unused. It's that damn good. Really in a different league from any other screen...Reply
Despite the Pixel 2 XL's issues, not everyone is ready to jump on board the Samsung train quite yet.
Stang6810-23-2017 07:22 AM“
I understand why you're doing it, but to me they're not comparable. It all comes down to software. I prefer the Nexus/Pixel/Google experience and always will. No matter how much you try to make a Samsung phone like a Pixel, it will still always be built on TouchWiz. Plus, software updates lag months and months behind on Samsungs. Google is the best when it comes to giving new features to the...Reply
djepperson110-23-2017 07:24 AM“
I switched from a note 8 to ordering the pixel 2 xl. The note 8 was a good phone I just couldn't get used the inconsistent software one minute it would be blazing fast then lag from no where. I know people will say that it's the fast phone which for a Samsung it is. But my secondary phone is one plus 5 which i never have had a slow down or a stutter. Hardware wise the note 8 is gorgeous.Reply
If you're currently debating between which large phone to get, we want to know – After all of the recent controversy, will you be buying a Google Pixel 2 XL or Samsung Galaxy Note 8?
Reader comments
The Galaxy Note 8 might be a better buy over Google's Pixel 2 XL
I would vote that it is.
Agreed
100% a better buy it's $200 less an even before the deals it was the better buy pound for pound
How does the V30's display compare with the 2XL? Are they identical?
The V30 and Pixel 2 XL have the same panel, but Google calibrated it differently from LG. It's entirely possible that Google will release a software update that will make the Pixel 2 XL's display more vibrant and colorful like the V30's, but we still don't know what's going to happen with the screen burn-in, blue shade when viewing the phone at an angle, etc.
V30's suffer burn in as well. That is an LG quality control issue. However, Pixels garner much more criticism than the V30 series so the issue has been exposed. Like the previous commenter said though, color calibration is what is different as far as display, but its the same screen.
pretty close, when i returned my pixel 2 xl i played with one and it had the same off axis blue spell.
Have had both, V30 is same or even worse and add to that crappy software and front facing camera and costs same as Pixel 2 XL. Either buy the Pixel 2 XL or Note 8 if you don't want Pixel. V30 is disappointing.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=G5a6MGvrfss
Screen burn on a note 8, so at this point, il stick with the pixel 2 xl, anyway, in canada, with videotron, i have a 30 day satisfaction when i can returne the phone, and i won't have to returne the gift "google home mini"....
LOL. This is the first time i hear of burn in on the note 8. Samsung has done a very good job with making sure that burn in rarely happens. Versus all the issues that have been confirmed on the xl. I think the better choice is the note 8
Really? Not seen it on any units or my own. But probably due to having an auto hide function for binge buttons.
LOL the level of screen burn in issues with Samsung is no where remotely the same issue with a the Pixel 2 XL in a matter of what a week or two on multiple (every tech actually) sites and multiple forums complaints. Every single site is talking about this to what, a random YouTube search? LOL. The loyalty for this phone is remarkable.
FYI he's claims burns on a S8 not a Note 8.
my Pixel 2 XL delivers today and I have no regrets about buying it. I had an S8+ and it's a nice phone but I am just not that crazy about Samsung's software. Some of it is genuinely useful, while other stuff is not so much. Never got used to the fingerprint scanner even though i had the phone for a few months and used a case to make it easier to find. I did also use the iris scanner and it was mostly usable. Ultimately, I like more of a stock/Google experience. I have the Pixel XL that I still like as my backup phone.
I'd make an argument that the S8+ would be a better comparison. It's almost exactly the same size and can be found cheaper than the Note 8. Plus not everyone wants the s pen. I ordered a pixel 2 XL but I'll compare it carefully to my S8+ and decide which to keep based on hardware AND software.
I normally don't complain about articles on here, but this is the one time I'm tired of seeing articles about Pixel 2 XL screen.
Note 8 FTW, however
Hehe yeah. I don't think they have a lot of pixel articles(they may just be burned in to the screen). Hehe joking. I hope they sort this out. It sucks. Its what I expect on a phone trapped in retail mode 24/7 for a few months not a brand new handset. That is unacceptable for any manufacture.
At least one hasn't blown up yet I guess and been banned from all airplanes.....I agree, unacceptable though.
They don't need to band the pixel cause .....they don't sell enough of them to worry about hahaha . You'd have a better chance of getting hit by lightning then seeing a pixel in the wild so .....your safe. By the way is note 7 jokes still a thing .......you really need to come out the basement
I'm not even going to read this article but by judging by the title, of course the Note8 is a much better buy than the Pixel 2 XL.
Duh...ya thnk?
But how can this be? The Pixel 2 is the best Android phone you can buy? Right, Andrew?
Andrew didn't answer you the 20 other time you ask him, he will not now...
It is depending what you value, I expect better software in Note 8 than the Pixel 2 XL and better updates in Note 8 than the Pixel 2 XL. But even though it costs more than Pixel 2 XL it doesn't do that. So it's all relative to what you value. For someone one else something else is the best phone.
Issues are overblown. Just something for websites to write about. I have the Pixel XL 2 and yeah the colors are duller/more accurate and yes I prefer them to be more saturated. A software fix is coming. As far as the blue tint at an angle. I can't remember the last time I used my phone at an angle! LOL Yes it is slightly blue at an angle but who cares. Maybe it will make the images blurry too so the person trying to peep on my phone can't see it! LOL But as for me I'm looking directly at it and it looks fine.
Please explain how this overblown?
Simple.....People won't let it go....Ok it has a bad screen...We got it, now let's move on
LOL. If this was Samsung the bashing would had been 10 x worse. Like with the Note 7 and the 1 billion articles about it. And Samsung still stuck a middle fingers at the critics with the Note 8. Maybe all the sacred Pixel fanatics should see what it feels like.
No doubt about it. I'm a long time Windows Phone user and dreaded switching. The Note 8 made it so great and easy. I have looked at the new Pixels and the screen isn't even close to the same quality, which is a killer.
But you just said that the Pixel 2 is the best phone you can buy...
AC's mind is like the weather. If you don't like it, wait five minutes, and it will change.
Not cool, but i LOLed
It all comes down to what is most important to the consumer. Is hardware valued more or is software more important? Also security updates should be a factor. Weigh those three factors and buy the phone that will give you more of what you want.
Or, just stop reading tech sites.
HTC to release a new phone. Let's see what they do.
Htc ???? Your kidding right . An it's not that there bad phones it's just that . They can't give them away . The whole htc thing reminds me of when blackberry was slowly dieing out an I still have a m8
Quite honestly, wait.
Reason are these;
1) If you want a 2 XL, wait to see how it gets resolved. Chances are that it's a QA issue on LG's part and it will be resolved over time. Heads will indeed roll, but at least it could be a resolution.
2) The Note8 will get some deals. There's already an offer on Best Buy if you're on Big Orange or Big Red. There will be more if you're not entitled or if you missed out.
Good advice. I suggest waiting for the Pixel 3 to see if Google finally learned its lesson.
That's a long while though.
I have the S8+, unlocked, and I'm using it on Verizon. I really like this phone. However, for updates to newer operating systems, I know Samsung isn't the best. In my opinion, for Samsung, it's about the comeback money. They are not going to offer you immediate updates but give you very good hardware.
I saw an article where TMobile updated a Samsung J5 to Oreo 8.0. I don't know how a low to mid range phone like that can be more up to date than one of its flagships.
So for me I'm going to switch to a Verizon Panda Pixel 2 XL. It's hopefully going to ship at the end of this month. It may not have the best screen but it will give me a phone that potentially I can keep for more than 1 year.
I don't know a single person who isn't a nerd who cares about updates. Many people I know don't even know when updates are available. And now, nerds are willing to excuse every problem with a Google phone so they can get fast updates.
If Google wants to limit its market to nerd consumers, fine. They'll forever have a microscopic piece of the market share.
+100
Exactly you hit the nail on the head . I've always questions the reasons for Google to be in the hardware business in the first place. I really don't see the point your making zero dollars in this whole indravor. You make tons of money in adds . As soNE as you start making phones your gonna have to contend with more established and proven companies who already have brand and name recognition. Heck they've never been able to even have a smooth transition of releasing the phones every year there delays an miss dates . An trust me it has nothing to do with demand. Sure they so out of stock haha that's superficial to make for fake demand
I meant to upvote you and I hit the report icon. Can't undo it. My bad!
You are in the 1% club I don't know of one person that's gonna trade in there s8 let alone there note 8 for a pixel just because of updates . An I personally know of 8 people with the s8 note 8 combo . An 1% is about where pixels market share is actually it's less then blackberry
So the V30 isn't in the same running?
Might be? The v30 and the note are better buys. Aside from software the pixel is crap.
so if the pixel 2 xl and the lg v30 have the same panel does the v30 suffer from burn in and blue tint?
Meh... Seems like everyone is being a bit overzealous to me. I mean, I get it... High retail price should equate to low hardware concerns (I agree). But I don't believe this is anywhere near the issue it's been touted as.
I must have read/watched 20 (+) reviews out of the gate; nobody mentioned anything about the screen issues (i.e. tint, dull color scheme, ect). I can understand that with the screen burn (that takes time), but otherwise, I'm left wondering if a bunch of IPhone/Samsung fanboys are stacking the deck with overbearing complaints (now that it's been available to the public for over a week).
I guess I'll find out tomorrow. My PXL2 arrives then. I can say I have zero issues with the screen on my Nexus 6P, and the 'burn in' isn't a big deal at all. I'm assuming it's leaps and bounds better than the 6P, so you'll likely see no complaints out of me. Hell, the 6P has been so great, I almost slipped this generation as well... But the battery finally started going bad a couple of months ago, so PXL2 all the way.
Is the note 8 the better phone simple answer is yes .....an I'm not saying that cause I favor samsung . I'm a tech nerd first an have other phones nexus 6p is more are less my test bed phone . If you look at this objectively the note 8 just does more ( right now for less $250 off at best buy ) .sure the pixel has 8.0 ..and ...thats it, an that's a fact that the average Joe could give to beans about , heck most of my iPhone friends have no clue what the latest IOS 11 is an don't really want it, same with android. The note 8 is as fast as the pixel 2 , and has better ram management from what I've seen . Unless your a Google knight this is no contest. Right now I'm up to date on my security patches an that to me means way more . My phone runs smooth on 7.1 I don't want 8.0 until it's ready
Might be!?!? It is! Aside from fast and first updates, Front facing speakers and front facing portrait mode samsung takes the cake this year. If the screen wasnt as bad as it was the note 8 would definitely be second fiddle to the pixel 2 xl.
Good points but I'll point out that the note 8 has the only auto focus front facing camera . As for front facing speakers there ok an I've heard them at the Verizon store demo . I still couldn't really hear them over all the noise in the store , an actually the sound on my n8 was little louder and for me personally they mess up the Aesthetics of the pixel 2. Most people will use headphones that's just a fact. Now that apple has wireless charging more an more places will start to have them that's a fail on Google part . Let me help you Google. ..Stop trying to be apple !!!!!!!!!!
"might be a better buy" ....... Is a better buy and was before all the pixel issues pooped up!
This ^^^^^
Pixel 2 XL no question.
I love the clickety click click headline 😏
End of the year you know AC has to pay bills hehe . Nothing better then a ford vs chevy shoot out . Sit back an enjoy the fireworks
Ya, no offense but I'm just not getting into this new Joe guy who's writing lately, idk maybe I'm just used to the other styles . . .
Of course it is. No question in my mind!
Eh, I don't see it. Google will fix the issue with the screens. It's not a small company, they can afford it. Samsung doesn't have vanilla Android, and I'm still waiting on the bluetooth patch for my S8+ on TMobile.
Vanilla Android is important, so you don't get "Oculus crashed" when you AdHell location away from it and you aren't in the app at all, and haven't been for weeks.
They can afford to release top quality phones with more hardware features and without having to fix so much stuff afterward.
Yeah, it's not like Samsung had to recall an entire line of phones... Plus, does Google themselves make these phones? I thought it was LG doing the details, with Google requiring certain features and alike. I think the V30 has the same issue from what I saw.
Nah. No Note 8 for me. No Samsung.
I have 10 days left on my 14 day exchange window with Verizon for my Pixel 2 XL. If Google has still left us twisting in the wind by then, then I'll simply err on the "stupid safe" side, trade in the Pixel and go back over to Apple with a Gold 256GB iPhone 8 Plus, and avoid the mess and the OLEDs all together.
However, my wife has an 8 Plus, and while I certainly don't dislike it whatsoever, it's just too much like my old 6 Plus. I'd be bored with it from day one. I'm bored just looking at the one my wife has. Just in terms of simple "like factor", I definitely prefer this Pixel and would definitely rather stay here.
Other than how sucky the shadow detail is at low brightness (which is real, but not a problem at ordinary brightness, so I can deal), and of course, "burn gate", I have no problems with the screen. It's still a marked improvement over the 6 Plus screen, and I even like it better than the 8 Plus screen, which itself is quite the improvement over the 6 Plus. Plus, while software can't fix the hardware problems, at least some of the complaints can be fixed, or at least improved in software updates.
And I haven't been "burned" by "burn-gate", at least not yet. Now, I HAVE observed temporary ghosting in the gray screen test, but it goes away, sometimes within a matter of seconds even (though retention problems can sometimes take up to a few days to go away). So that's not burn-in, but rather, image retention. Not the same thing, and nowhere near as damning. In fact, others have made reports that sound like their phones aren't burning in either, but doing what mine is. Indeed, I still have yet to even receive convincing confirmation that this whole big affair actually is rampant burn-in in the first place, and not just everyone experiencing temporary retention and jumping to the wrong conclusion and causing mass panic.
But, while I definitely prefer this phone over the iPhone, and while I'd definitely rather be here than there, and while I have yet to personally be touched by any of this, neither is it worth the stress and anguish of waiting for my phone to fall apart on me so quickly, have that 14 day window close, and then be stuck. The peace of mind the iPhone would give me would be worth a lot more to me than the coolness of the Pixel - unless I can have my confidence restored in it in time, despite how very [yawn] the Apple is.
So, you're thinking, "So go Sammy. Best screen, still Android, still cool, and you don't have to go back to Apple" - to which I say Amen and Amen.....but naaaah! No Sammy. Pixel or iPhone........PERIOD. I hope it'll be Pixel.
Cheers!
I am currently debating which phone to get. I have more or less settled on the pixel 2 xl.
I do agree the screen issues are disappointing and it would be nice to get a more competitive screen for the price. I can even see why people feel that if the price is the same the quality should be the same in all aspects, but it's just not a reasonable view. There are a variety of price drivers.
Although Samsung has a long, long history of disappointing devices I've had the displeasure of using, I recognize their Note8 and S8 are nice phones. Even so, the subpar software experience is a much larger issue to me than the screen.
The pixel 2 xl screen isn't as good. It's not bad though and it certainly isn't bad enough to justify the downgrade in other areas I'd have to take in order to go with a different phone.
I haven't pulled the trigger yet, but I definitely see the pixel 2 xl as the better value.
Better value? I can see "i prefer it because vanilla Android and updates are the most important to me." But better value? That would be nigh on impossible to justify.
Except I just justified it.
As a new Pixel 2 XL owner who has spent way too much time, and even losing sleep following "screen gate", here's what I would say to someone on the verge of buying one:
First, on balance, it's a fantastic phone! I know the picture quality on the screen has been panned a lot, but there are only two things in that arena that actually are issues for me (and one not so much): 1) the thing about crappy shadow quality when the brightness is turned way down is absolutely correct. It's probably the worst I've ever seen - period. It's made even worse when you have night light on. But, most people will spend most of their time with the brightness up to half or above (usually above). And at those brightness levels, the shadow details are just fine. So this is the issue that's not really an issue in the big scheme of things. Also, other things that are non-issue to me: the screen going blue at an angle thing? Fact, but I held a Note 8 at the store at a similar angle and you'll never believe what I saw it do....you guessed it! Same thing. The colors are less saturated than the Samsungs and other OLEDs so if that's what you're used to, they may look duller. But a) I came from iPhone 6 plus, against which these colors are quite vivid, and b) as it concerns failure to get excited about the Pixel's more accurate colors in light of the Sammy's unnaturally falsely vivid colors, the analogy that I've applied to that is "once you get caught up in porn, it's harder to get turned on by ordinary sex." :-) So, assuming everything is working the way it's supposed to, the screen is just fine. And the blacks are so deep that I strain to tell where the screen ends and the bezel begins. So that's good! And of course, looking beyond the screen, just about everything else about this phone is sheer perfection!
2) However, this one bit could ruin it all for me: the whole burn-in thing that's been blowing up the news these past few days. While I'm still not sure just how much of this is -actual burn-in- as in a permanent and progressively cumulative ghosting of the screen, rather than simple image retention problems, which look just like burn-in at first, but fade away over a course of time spanning anywhere from as much as a few days to as little as a few seconds, and are not progressive or cumulative. If it's the latter, I say no biggie, I probably won't even notice it unless I'm running the gray screen test. But if it's the former: I know burn-in will happen to all OLEDs eventually. But on screens less than a week old? Okay, then that's suddenly not okay, very not okay, and I'm feeling like the otherwise quite satisfactory screen on an otherwise essentially perfect, ideal phone may suddenly not any of it be worth the risk of what will in all too short a time become of that screen if it's already happening. What people are reporting - if it's truly burn-in is what one would expect to see after a year, and it's a week. That's rapid aging on the scale of those jeriatric six year olds with such and such rapid aging disease. It's only gonna get worse and fast. It'll turn to garbage pretty quickly!
So, if it truly is the burn in, and Google hasn't given us a satisfactory solution by Nov 3rd (when my Verizon 14 day exchange policy expires), then I'm not gonna let myself get stuck living with the stress and anxiety of constantly worrying when the other shoe will drop on this crumbling wonderland. I'll go back to Apple, where even though its iPhone 8 Plus is dry toast in a sleepy bedroom town compared to the exotic marvel of the amazing Pixel, it is safeness and soundness and I don't have to worry about....any of this. That's a priority that I have no choice but to place above all the other competing priorities that brought me to the Pixel.
Obviously I hope Google will have a satisfactory answer in time, as I'd much rather stay where I am than do that which will make me feel like I've gone very much backwards. But it's just not worth the drama, and therefore, such is my "fire escape contingency plan."
Now, as far as how all this concerns you, and what I personal think you should do, here's my advice: if you're at liberty to wait a little while til this all sorts out, then do that. Hang onto your old phone and see what unfolds. If it's disaster, then you know to go for your plan B. If it's a good response, then get the Pixel 2XL like you're wanting - because otherwise, it's an amazing phone! And if they can work all this it, then it has no equal anywhere in the phone space - period!
Best wishes! You'll have to let us know what you decide! :-) I'll likewise let everyone know what I end up doing.
Cheers!
As much as I want to love the Pixel, I'm sticking with the Note8 this year.
For me touchwiz + slow updates makes any Samsung phones worthless!
Say no to LagSung!
This is going to be unpopular on here, but I ended up with an iPhone 8 Plus because I dislike Samsung's software experience and lack of timely updates, and I'm sick of the Pixel (1 and 2) having some glaring flaw in an otherwise excellent phone. I prefer stock Android to iOS, but otherwise, the 8 Plus has been an amazing device so far.
[edit] this was supposed to be a reply, not a stand-alone comment. I have cut/pasted it into a reply.