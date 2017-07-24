Samsung is mulling a 'Deep Blue' Galaxy Note 8.

With the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 just under a month away, the rumors are flying in thick and fast. The phone is likely to sport dual rear cameras along with a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, and a tweet from WinFutures Roland Quandt suggests Samsung will introduce a new "Deep Blue" color option.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 coming in Black, Orchid Grey and a new Deep Blue. At least. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 22, 2017

There's no render to give us a look at the new color option, but we should know more in the coming weeks. Alongside the Deep Blue variant, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come in Midnight Black and Orchid Grey hues.

Another rumor from South Korea's ET News claims that Samsung is looking to develop Bluetooth earphones powered by Bixby. The earphones are set to launch alongside the Note 8, but the publication notes that Samsung hasn't figured out whether to bundle them in the box or sell them as a separate accessory.

The Bixby-powered earphones are rumored to offer "noise blocking" technology that eliminates background noise, and they're said to be compatible with voice commands. Samsung faced several setbacks in getting its voice-based assistant off the ground, with Bixby Voice rolling out to Galaxy S8 units in the U.S. a full three months after the phone made its debut. Samsung is counting on AI as a long-term play, but as it stands, Bixby is a non-starter.

With the Note 8 set for an unveil on August 23, we should have more details shortly.