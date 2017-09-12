The Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale later this month.

Just a few short weeks after its global unveil, Samsung is launching the Galaxy Note 8 in India. The Galaxy S8 series was very well-received in the country, and there's a healthy interest in the Galaxy Note line as well, which Samsung is eager to cater to.

As a reminder, the Galaxy Note 8 shares a similar design aesthetic as the Galaxy S8, with the phone sporting a slightly larger 6.3-inch Infinity Display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440. Samsung makes the best AMOLED panels, and the display on the Note 8 is incredible.

The Note 8 is powered by the Exynos 8895 in India, and comes with 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, IP68 dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C 3.1, iris scanner, and a 3300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging.

A new feature to make its way to the Note 8 is dual cameras at the back. The phone has two 12MP cameras — a primary f/1.7 sensor that acts as a wide-angle lens augmented by an f/2.4 telephoto lens that offers 2x optical zoom. Both sensors have OIS, and there's a front 8MP camera.

The Note 8 also has a dedicated button to invoke Bixby, and Samsung says Bixby Voice will be rolling out in India in a few weeks.

The Note 8 is retailing at ₹67,900 ($1,060), or ₹4,000 more than the retail cost of the Galaxy S8+. But you do get the S Pen and a larger screen, along with the new imaging sensors. The phone will be available for sale starting September 21, with pre-orders kicking off later today on Amazon India.

As always, those pre-ordering or purchasing the device on launch day will be eligible to receive freebies, including a one-time screen fix along with a wireless charger. HDFC customers will also pick up a ₹4,000 cash back.

Will you be picking up a Galaxy Note 8 in India? Let us know in the comments below.