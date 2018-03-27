Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is still one of the most powerful Android phones on the market, and now that Android Oreo is making its way to the device on U.S. carriers, it's about to get even better for a lot of users.

The Oreo update is still in its early days for the Note 8, but in any case, these are the carriers that have updated it so far.

AT&T

AT&T is the first network to start updating the Galaxy Note 8 to Oreo, and the update was first spotted by XDA user jetman5843 (Thanks, Nick!). The update weighs in at 1407.35MB, and it changes the build number of the Note 8 to R16NW.N950USQU3CRC2.

Oreo for the Note 8 brings the March 2018 security patch, and all of the features you'd expect to see are included – such as picture-in-picture, notification dots, and smoother performance across the board.

AT&T is the only carrier in the States to update the Note 8 so far, but we'd expect more to follow suit soon. Stay tuned!