I just don't know if I can get over this one.
With each Galaxy Note release there comes an inevitable wave of hype in the months and weeks leading up as leaks happen and speculation grows. Much of what we're seeing in the Galaxy Note 8 is both expected and enticing — its similarities to the Galaxy S8+ are entirely in line with previous releases, and in having much of what the GS8+ has the Note 8 is going to check just about all of the boxes for those looking for a top-end phone. It will also have the benefits of an even larger display, an S Pen and a dual rear camera setup — that's all wonderful.
Unfortunately early leaks also point to one other shared feature with the Galaxy S8+: its extremely awkward fingerprint sensor placement. It's this expectation of the bad rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that is truly tempering my hype for the Note 8, despite everything else about the phone looking intriguing to me.
In my three-month revisit of the Galaxy S8, I spent a considerable amount of time discussing my distaste for its fingerprint sensor placement. Even on the smaller GS8 it's tough to find, tough to touch accurately without smudging up the camera and still remains highly necessary even if you opt to use face unlock or iris scanning primarily. Yes you can get better with practice, but it's just never going to be as easy as the other fingerprint sensors out there.
Months with the Galaxy S8 haven't helped me get any better at reaching that fingerprint sensor.
Things don't get any better on the larger Galaxy S8+, and of course the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be just a bit taller and wider still. Renders, as we see above, show a Note 8 with more clear separation between the fingerprint sensor and camera lenses ... but not by much, as they still occupy the same glass cutout. This worries me from an ergonomic standpoint, and I don't want the frustration of using the fingerprint sensor — which I use hundreds of times per day on my phones — to hurt what I expect to be a great experience in the Note 8. I'm conflicted before I even set my hands on the phone, because I've been living with the Galaxy S8 for months — and that's not a great sign.
Now don't get me wrong here, I am entirely happy with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor — provided it's actually done properly. The Pixel XL, LG G6 and many others have shown that you can move your fingerprint sensor to the back of the phone and retain — or even improve — the ergonomics of the sensor you use hundreds of times a day.
The LG V30, which we're set to see just one week after the Galaxy Note 8, quite clearly has a fingerprint sensor — and a fully-functional power button — mounted in a very usable position, despite sporting what seem to be dramatically similar dimensions and styling otherwise. It's this knowledge that it is possible to have this big slab of phone with a fingerprint sensor in a more sensibly position that really sours my feelings on the Note 8. Yes I definitely understand that there are trade-offs in moving the fingerprint sensor there — LG told us about the component acrobatics necessary to make the G6 how it did — but this is a pretty big loss that I believe should've been weighted heavier.
Samsung could have yet another overhaul of its iris scanning solution waiting in the wings, as it clearly thinks (somehow) that technology is superior to a fingerprint sensor today. Or it could shock us with some sort of entirely new security paradigm that goes several steps further into the future. And there's little doubt that in a handful of years we'll look back at fingerprint sensors as old tech that has since been replaced by more secure, faster forms of authentication.
But is this something we should put up with today? We're looking at a phone that's launching into a world where a fingerprint sensor is still the de facto authentication method on phones, despite Samsung claiming otherwise. Today's software and apps overwhelmingly rely on fingerprint sensors exclusively, and Samsung is making that part of the daily use of the phone more difficult than on any other device short of those that don't have the sensor at all.
I cannot stress this enough, but for the normal people where the phone is the *only* phone they will use for 2+ years, the fingreprint sensor on the GS8 is fine.
I came from the Nexus 6P, and it took me about a week to get used to it, but now the only time I ever think about the placement of the sensor is when I read articles like this.
Is it perfect? No. Is the placement on the 6P/Pixel line perfect? No. Is the placement on the GS7 and earlier perfect? No. But when you use this thing every single day, and do not have the luxury;ability to use other devices with the sensor in other places, it is 100% fine.
I have to agree that it is fine. I realized how much I liked the rear scanner after going from the S6 to the 6P. So now I have a preference. But the fact is, that I got along just fine. I'm not worried this will matter much.
Same here. I came from an LG G4 and the LG G2 before that. It took me a few days to get used to the power button on back and then it was just a natural movement to the button. Same with the S8. Few days use and my finger goes right to the finger print sensor, no issue
Took about an hour to get use to the FPS. It's a non issue. If you don't like the FPS, there are other ways to unlock the device. If you allow something so insignificant to sway your feelings about an otherwise excellent device, then maybe you weren't all that in to it to begin with.
I would say the contrary.
A person using the phone for 2+ years will grow frustrated with the fingerprint scanner and just stop using it and instead use the old pattern lock as if it was 2014
hmm nope.. had this since day one and i never miss the sensor anymore...
Fans at AC will always find a way to brush aside complaints
It is a bad placement. Period.
I can't stress enough how you shouldn't talk for large groups of people. I love how Samsung fans brush this complaint aside like it isn't a legitimate complaint. This could easily be something that bugs a user constantly or causes them to not use the FPS at all. Don't excuse bad design (and to be clear, it IS bad design and clearly was not Samsung's first choice) because it works for you.
And yet, people are agreeing with him.
And yet, not everyone is agreeing with him. Just because some of you got used to it, that doesn't make it good design. The fact is that many, many S8 users are very unhappy with the placement of the sensor, even after prolonged use. But the Faithful will tolerate no criticism of their Lord and Saviour, Samsung.
You did a poll of many, many everyday S8 users? I think not.
You came here for the pile on effect, and nothing more.
You really need to think through things before you start spouting. There's a wide world of cyberspace out there where you can read the opinions of many. And yes, many, many users are unhappy.
And as long as you're telling me why I'm here, I might as well demonstrate to you the foolishness of assigning motive to statements from people you do not know...
"You only came here to jump on anyone who says anything negative about Samsung."
See, I can make baseless assumptions too!
Thanks for proving my point. 😂
I'm guessing the name calling starts with your next reply.
So predictable.
Thanks for proving mine! And I have no need to call names. People reveal themselves without any assistance.
...And needs to have the last word. You're checking all the boxes...
Have a nice day. 😉
I didn't realize that was the last word? Or is this the last word? Or will your reply be the last word? I tell you what - you tell me how many times you're going to reply, and I'll make sure you get the last word. I've never needed it.
They weren't saying it's not bad design, they just said it isn't that bad. There are plenty of things I use daily that are designed badly, but I don't complain about them constantly because it's just not that big of a deal.
It is crazy how you completely missed the point of my post.
Weird. I didn't feel like he was talking for me or anyone else. Since when can someone not offer their own opinion?
He said "for the normal people". Definitely speaking for more than himself.
And yet...millions of people bought the Galaxy S8's and are fine with it...
Two and a Half Men was a massively popular TV show, this obviously means it was a quality TV show.
No, but it made money...so they were doing something right! History doesn't remember good, unrealized or undersold ideas...it remembers winners.
Using the phone for 2 years isn't going to make my finger longer. And that's what's required to comfortably use the fingerprint sensor on the GS8+.
You have to make the distinction between getting used to the placement, and the placement actually being good/ergonomic.
It's a case of "shouldn't be", but I have of the rings you stick on back (no case) on my s8+ and that really REALLY helps. I don't feel like I'm losing grip on the phone and can rest my hand high enough to reach the sensor but low enough to still hit the home/back/switcher buttons.
No, it won't lengthen your finger, but after daily, repeated use, muscle memory will adapt and it may become something you do without thought. I'm no Samsung fanboy, trust me (only Sammy phone I've owned was the note7), but with all the great things the S8 and note8 have, the FPS placement would not be a deal breaker.
I cannot WAIT to get away from my 6P... I agree, not worried about the fingerprint sensor in the least. What I do worry about is the battery which is smaller than the one in the 6p
i was looking forward to the Note 8 but that LG V30 is looking like a better choice the more i see about it.
I have a S8 Plus. I find the fingerprint scanner very easy to use. At least once I put a case on (caseology coastline). Now for us power users, needing to put on a case to use fingerprint scanner might seem like a design fail. But they've sold millions if these phones. And I'd wager 95 percent of users have a case. So for them, it works fine. I've seen several Galaxy s8 and plus models about. Every single one is in a case.
For me it would be the skinny tall screen with curved edges.
Hey, some people LIKE watching video with the top and bottom cut off!
Hell almighty people, there's half a dozen ways to unlock your phone. The FPS could have been in a better spot, sure. But most people I know who have the S8 have said that they adjusted to the FPS within the first day of having the device. If you still haven't adjusted after all this time, I would be concerned for your abilities to adapt to anything.
Also, did we REALLY need a brand new article today for this topic? Has it not already been beaten to death since the S8 was leaked back at the very beginning of 2017? I mean it's been 8 months people. Get used to it or pick one of the many other great choices on the market if it's a deal breaker. I miss the hard hitting, content rich Android Central articles that originally got me hooked on this site.
Well yeah.. that topic in the past was about the S8. With how much people disliked it people hoped the Note 8 wouldn't do it.. so this is about them doing it. Different phone.
So we shouldn't have articles about things in new phones if we discussed them in the old one? That.. makes .. sense I guess.
The best part I hear about the Note 8 is you can finance through Samsung with 68 percent interest.
You can unlock your phone any way you like, but when 99% of apps use fingerprint for their only form of authentication, the argument changes a bit.
Are there half a dozen ways to authenticate purchases and log onto banking apps etc? The FPS is about more than unlocking your phone and many applications don't support these other security methods.
Main reason to skip S8 or s8+ this year is curve screen and that rear fps... Very happy with my G6 and Honor 8 pro
Though V30 really looking good great this year
Yet again it will be a total non-issue. Was used to the S8+ fingerprint scanner location after a few hours. Now I don't think about it at all as muscle memory subconsciously kicks in.
This is nothing more than a click-bait article, shame on you Andrew!
Bro every one is different.. Some like it some don't respect his opinion
Just becoz u have to put up with something doesn't mean the full world has to right 😉
While annoying, i wouldn't say the Bixby button raises anywhere near the level of making me change my consideration of buying the Note 8.
Yes the button itself is annoying (even moreso when you consider that Bixby is pretty much useless for most of the world) but it also has a lot to do with Samsung's user-hostile attitude when it comes to remapping the Bixby button to something more useful (like launching the camera).
I use Cortana on a regular basis because I'm on a PC more than the phone, and not being able to remap the button has been absolutely aggravating. I'm sure it's the same case for the Google Assistant users.
The remap pain is real, thankfully it's just a long press to say Open Cortana
I only use the fps about 10% of the time with iris and smart lock being used the bulk of the time so placement is of little concern to me.
I assume that the MST module/sensor is the driver of the odd placement and for my taste, i will take MST all day every day over a lower fps sensor.
MST as in the payment method? That should have exactly zero impact on where the FPS can go.
One thing I've realized about the S8+ and the stupid placement of the fingerprint sensor is that it works OK if you're left handed. If you're right handed, all bets are off. I've had to learn to unlock the phone with my left hand if I really want things to work on the first try. The IRiS scanner works just fine but you have to raise the phone up to your face before you can use it which isn't exactly something you can do all the time. And it's off center unlocking isn't predictable. Sometimes it'll unlock just fine with your face off center, other times your face has to be literally head on. It's a weird quirk, but it's really fast when it works. There are times it unlocks so quickly you don't even see the interface that tells you to line up your eyes.
I am righty, I use fine everyday.
One thing people need to realize is that the Note line typically has a taller skinnier battery inside to accommodate the S-Pen so putting a fingerprint sensor so there really wouldn't be any space for a fingerprint sensor in the back middle unless they make the phone thicker. Which, may not have been a big deal. I'd also rather have the awkwardly place FPS, which I've gotten used to on my S8+, than dealing with a rushed FPS underneath the screen.
True. moreover Samsung had planned to put the FPS in the display, which obviously won't happen. So Samsung has to change literally almost everything inside the phone to accommodate a lower FPS. If you have an issue with it and you're willing to sacrifice all other features because if it, then don't buy that phone. Simple. Just stop milking the stupid topic over and over again.
If after a few months of using the S8 or S8+ the fingerprint sensor is still "extremely awkward" the issue isn't the sensor location...it's you. After a few times of placing your finger on the sensor it becomes muscle memory and you won't be "smudging" the camera lens. If you use a case it's very easy to touch the sensor on your first attempt.
If the sensor location will always be a problem then use the smart lock feature and you're set...this is Android not iOS, we have options!
This is a bad take, the sensor location is bad. It is clearly not the route Samsung wanted to go. Lord fanboys will excuse anything.
If it wasn't the route they wanted to go, it wouldn't be on 4 phones now. Just sayin'!
I didn't like the placement at first. I would have preferred it in the center like other Android phones have it, but the placement wasn't a deal breaker for me, as it is for some, and after using the phone I eventually got used to it.
I was contemplating pre-ordering the S8 instead of the S8+ due to negativity many reviewers were giving it due to the S8+ "massive size" and stating the sensor was a "burden" to reach on the S8+. I had the Note 7 at the time and decided to compare the phone dimensions and it wasn't much different. I didn't see why many reviewers stated the phone was massive if my Note 7 was about the same size. I placed my finger on the Note 7 where the S8+ would have its sensor and it was no issue for me to reach it, so I pre-ordered the S8+. When I got the S8+ it felt weird at first touching the senor, but I didn't have trouble reaching it and I just got used to it. After all these months using the phone I don't see the sensor as awkwardly placed or a hassle to use.
Exactly, I am upset with the lack of a headphone jack on the new Pixels. I can admit it. These guys are unbelievable.
I see a pattern with the finger print scanner and I think this is the way they want to go with it . Like it are leave it not that hard to figure out. Which camp your in
Exactly my point why after all this time were still talking about it . Heck the new iPhone won't even have a fingerprint scanner at all
I keep hearing this but it seems crazy to me. How are they going to secure Apple Pay? With just a four digit passcode? I'm guessing revenue from that stream will go down.
I'm just glad they decided to do a telephoto lens as the secondary camera and not a wasteful monochrome camera. Plus, Samsung Pay trumps all.
I agree, I have not seen a monochrome sensor implementation that has impressed at all. I think the telephoto is far more useful in a cellphone. If the monochrome sensor actually did what the companies say it would then it might be a different story, as far as I can tell the monochrome sensor is reserved for manufacturers that don't have the design chops or money to fit a telephoto lense in there.
The fingerprint scanner is a non issue for me
Got use to it in less then a day . The fact that there's a whole bunch of other ways to open your s8 . Why are some still talking about it . Simple get a phone with a fingerprint scanner that works for you , and keep it moving. In a small way this just proves how good the s8 really is . For me I use the fast response Iris scanner 95% of the time . An my wife loves the crazy fast face detector .
Samsung fans: This is a non-issue, literally every single person who uses the phone for more than two minutes will get used to it.
Samsung haters: This is a dealbreaker, literally everyone who picks up the phone can immediately see that this tanks the entire thing.
Reality: Some people will adjust to it just fine, some people will not. It is a dealbreaker for some, others it is not.
Trust me I'll be willing to bet that it's the last reason a person will choose a different phone . An that's a fact . An for most of the population it'll come down to ether do I want a iPhone are a galaxy it's just that simple at least here in the states
OK and? You aren't wrong, but what you said doesn't actually conflict with what I said.
You use your fingerprint sensor hundreds of times per day? Jesus, set a delay on your lock! Or set the safe devices or whatever. I use my fps maybe 30 times per day at most.
+1, trusted places or smart lock are your friends.
Sigh, if only my company Admins would realize smart locks are cool and enable it in Intune. Ah well.
I prefer to know the second I press the power button my phone is secure.
I don't understand all the backlash on here. Andrew is correct. You shouldn't have to "adapt" to the products you use. They should have been designed correctly in the first place. This is supposed to be something you hold in your hand for goodness sakes. Placing a fingerprint sensor where a normal person's fingers do not naturally fall is a design flaw, plain and simple. It is a hail marry included at the last minute because Samsung couldn't get their under-glass finger print sensor ready for prime-time for the s8 and note 8 launch. The reason that it is important the AC and Andrew keep writing articles on it? So that Samsung hear loud and clear that they messed up and that they should be more concerned with ergonomics in the future.
As Andrew says in his article, we unlock our phones an awful lot each day (maybe not hundreds for the average user, but at least several dozen). Shouldn't the method that we use to safely and easily unlock our phones be one that is intuitive and comfortable out of the box, rather than something that we just have to force ourselves to silently tolerate? I'm with Andrew 100% here. The placement of this sensor is god awful, and one of the primary reasons that I am not purchasing a new Samsung phone this year. I am holding onto my Note 5 until Samsung makes a phone with a sensible fingerprint sensor again or my Note 5 dies and I'm forced to buy an LG V30. Good day.
The backlash...ok? No it actually folks like me who actually own the phone an use it as our daily driver . Not as these phone jokes that change phones every day do . For us it a non issue for prove check the s8 blogs . Here's the thing your not required to get use to anything just get a different phone
Except every time I buy a phone from a new manufacturer, I do make adjustments. Is the FPS on the front, is it on the back, is it there at all. This was no different. I made an adjustment and I'm fine with it. And you're seeing many others say the same thing. But those folks don't fit the "OMG THE FINGERPRINT BUTTONY THINGY IS ALLLFULLL" narrative, so it's dismissed.
+1. Every. Single. Time. Power button, volume rocker... Something is different with each phone and we "adjust," otherwise we'd all have iPhones (and be incessantly whining still about the removal of the headphone jack bc that is an adjustment.... Annnndddd queue the pixel2 story to discuss removal of that too and how Google doesn't care about their users, how dare they change something!)
Well said
It's not backlash - it's balance. Andrew's article is meant to inspire debate, and who could blame him...slow news day and let's face it - phone's aren't that interesting anymore, tech blogs who write about them have to be inflammatory or polarizing just to get clicks. The reality is, this doesn't matter to 90% of people who bought the S8 and who will buy the Note 8...and the few that are passionate on either side of the fence, just don't matter that much. Let them figure out who can pee out their name in the snow the fastest.
Well said.
OMG AC... Enough! It's really not that bad. I've had the S8+ for ~2 months, I have smaller hands and it doesn't bother me at all. Granted, I have the S-view flip case and it helps guide your finger, but move on and get over it already. Judging from the comments, your reader base is sick and tired of this same "story" being repurposed AGAIN! That's my .02.
Ameh to that comment
It's not a story. It's an opinion about an upcoming product.
With all due respect Andrew, an opinion piece is still a "story," thus why I put quotes around it. I was a professional journalist myself for a decade. My comment is simply echoing many others... no one needs another opinion piece on the placement of the sensor that has already been said ad nauseum on this site. We get it, ACs writers don't like Samsung placement of the sensor. You want to write an opinion piece that, while already covered is still a bit different then fps and bixby button over coverage? Write about the battery being smaller then the s8+, the near miniscule size difference w/s8+, the continued 18.5x9 ratio and whether narrow works for the note line, or tell me your opinion is you don't think there's enough difference over the S8+ AND work into that the, "oh yeah, btw, FPS also in same place for those that dislike the physical location."
But please, AC could've spared the world another straight opinion story solely about the FPS placement muting interest in the N8. I don't mean to be rude, but it's not even an interesting opinion due to the over coverage of fps and bixby button at this point.
Again, just my .02 as a professional and former colleague.
I don't even have a dog in this fight, and I sat back in my seat for an interesting take on the- nope. FPR. It's about as annoying as those save battery life on <insert phone here> articles that are literally copy/paste jobs from the last one with a different name.
Just because it doesn't bother you doesn't mean it doesn't bother other people.
I won't ever use the fingerprint sensor on these phones, so it doesn't matter to me where it is.
News flash the iPhone 8 won't even have a touch ID . An they'll still sell like crazy . Not a third world problem for most . Only to use technical geeks technically moves on an people adjust to change pretty quickly. Except for those removable battery IR blaster hold out hehehe I kid I kid
Back mounted fingerprint scanners are horrible in general. But when placed in stupid places like Samsung did with the 8 line, one has to wonder what the hell are they thinking. It's like they didn't read a single review of the S8 series. I didn't see a single review so praised or even forgave the placement of the fingerprint scanner as a not actually an issue".
The fingerprint scanner placement (alongside the lack of double tap to wake and sleep) were enough to stop me from sidegrading from the S7. If they continue the trend with the Note 8 and S9, it seems I'll continue to skip future Samsung phones and pray other OEMs start changing stock Android to add black themes and theme engines.
There are plenty of people who don't even use the finger print sensor so it's placement is not a big deal to them. Does anyone think that it will harm sales from these folks?
Going from a note 5 to an s8 plus, it hasn't taken any time really to adjust to the fingerprint sensor.
Don't know what the big deal is really?
Can we put all of this to bed and just have the manufacturers put the FPS where it belongs, on the front of the phone? Most of the day my phone (pixel xl) sits on my desk. To interact with it I have to pick it up, place my finger on the back, and then start doing whatever I need to do. Depending on what I am doing, most of the time I would be able to leave it on my desk without ever picking it up if the FPS was on the front. I know my usage may not be the same as everyone's, but it certainly isn't unique. And for those that like the rear FPS because they use their phone differently, that means they probably hold their phone in their hand, swiping up and down and typing with their thumbs - which they could use to unlock their phone with a front FPS. I understand the push for less bezels and a clean front of the the phone from a design perspective, but the front will never be entirely "clean" (in fact I prefer to have some differentiation between top and bottom so I can tell which is the top of the screen, but that's not the point of this post...). I know Samsung is trying to develop the FPS under the screen, but my preference would be to leave it on the front in the bezel (where the home button used to be) until they can perfect it in the screen. Too late for that I know, but just my 2 cents. I could try Motorola I guess, but I miss my Note...
The placement of the fingerprint sensor on the S8s and the Note 8 sucks. There's no denying that at all. And the mental gymnastics people put themselves through to justify the placement of the sensor is ridiculous. Before I get jumped on, I own an S8 and even though I love the device, I'm looking forward to getting rid of it because the FPS location just sucks.
I was forgiving for Samsung for the S8, but now they're just intentionally putting it in a crappy spot at this point and it's quite irritating. I'll be spending my money on another device come fall.
I have to say that having the FPS up high on the back allows me to unlock my S8 while it's docked on my samsung fast wireless charger stand in portrait or landscape. I can also unlock my phone in the car when it is magnetically mounted on the dash. Those are two cases where iris and PIN/Passcode don't work as well. If I'm holding the phone in my hand then iris works just fine most of the time.
At least it's better than the iPhone 8, which is rumoured to not even have a fingerprint scanner. But still the worst amongst the 2017 android phones.
Faint and fall the f’ck over. I just came here for the comments. Not disappointed. 😂🤣😂
I am so tired of this crying & whining about the FPS.
Get over it, you know where it is located, if you don't like it, don't get the phone.
This guy is constantly crying about the FPS placement when doing a so -called "review".
He's just another cry baby trying to pick apart an excellent phone, so he can can post a "review" that is basically a little tantrum about what HE thinks a Samsung phone should be & where they should place things so that his itty bitty fingers don't have to stretch that far.
What a waste of my time reading this horse sh*t.
The Pearl clutching going on about this FPS is astounding
Fps is the deal breaker for me. I won't be purchasing this device. I can get over the curved edge display and lagwiz and the Bixby button but the fps is very important to me and is THE reason I returned my s8 plus. To put the fps in such a widely hated yet easily correctable short siting, it just seems like pure arrogance to place it in the same place again regardless of the public outcry and opinions of owners and every single review I've watched or read, how can they justify not remedying this? Rhetorical question, there is no way to rationalize this decision other than indifference on Samsung's part to ignore this issue.
Leave the damn thing alone for god's sake. Use the iris when you can. It isn't bad at all. Most of us will have a case on.
I've given up on Samsung for the time being. The fingerprint sensor location, and the curved edges are terrible. I have the S7 Edge, and the curved edge irritates me. I have to use a case to prevent accidental touches. Add the horrible fingerprint location, and I won't even consider them anymore.
I can't. I just can't anymore. I'm so sick of the finger print reader BS. You know it's there. It sucks. I'm sorry. Can we move on?
Couldn't even bring myself to read the rest of the article once I saw it mentioned.
All the Samsung fanboys are out in force, defending the worst placement you can have for a fingerprint scanner. Shows exactly the empty headed lemmings at work.
Oh my God, who cares? So much whining. Are there many other ways to unlock the phone? Yes? Then use one of them, or go purchase a device that has everything 100 percent perfect. (Also, please, let us know when you find such a device.) The FPS is one part of an excellent device. Jesus. Get over yourselves.
another issue - flaw of this series is screen ratio and shape.the note line was all about "productivity" and these features are on the opposite side of it. you see less of the documents and have curves that make certain areas inaccessible to your pen.
display has to flat and ratio at the minimum 16:9 but if possible leaning towards 4:3. maybe 16:10 or something :)
I had a s8 for a short while. The location of the finger print sensor was really annoying. In a larger phone I imagine it would be worse.
but what really got me was hitting the bixby button by accident multiple times a day. And samsung deciding that..uh..the solution would be to actively prevent people from turning it off or remaping it.
I owned a galaxy s7 edge for a while. Nice phone. But after many months the software did get a bit janky. Many s8 owners are reporting the same thing. Now I'm hesitant to get another samsung over software concerns. Hardware wise I know that the s8, s8 plus or note will be vastly better than a one plus 5, but at least the one plus 5 has clean software....or the htc u11, and maybe it will actually STAY fast for a while.
I had a htc u11 for a while also--nice--didnt feel great in the hand, but lack of headphones was annoying...also
and Pixel 2 not having headphone jacks pushes me more to one plus 5, scary thought.
Andrew.
Your column has a sub heading of "WE EXPECT BETTER" not "WE EXPECT BITTER".
It's just a guess, but if you invested the time you spent writing this column into some solid precision finger strengthening and positioning workouts you would know by now how to finger your phone without slipping into the wrong hole.
You wouldn't be BITTER and the rest of us certainly would feel a lot BETTER.
RICK
If you can't afford to hire an exclusive finger trainer, I can recommend a sure fire home remedy. Bowling. Every night. Three weeks.
You'll be amazed at what your fingers can do for you and your significant other when week four arrives.
Does anyone actually still use a fingerprint sensor?!? I haven't even bothered to register a print on my S8...
Andrew, you are only going to use the phone for a week anyway so get off your soap box.