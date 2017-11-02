Available now for $994 per device.
There's already a lot to love with Samsung's Galaxy Note 8. The S Pen's huge feature-set is endless amounts of fun, the 6.3-inch QuadHD Super AMOLED display is a thing of beauty, and the dual-camera system allows for all the portrait shots you can capture. Samsung recently announced the Note 8 Enterprise Edition, and while it's mostly the same as the regular Note 8, it's most distinguishing fact is its three years of guaranteed security updates.
There are two main selling points for the Note 8 Enterprise Edition, and Samsung is referring to these as "Customization with Simplified Deployment & Management" and "Enhanced Security & Business Continuity."
Monthly security updates are guaranteed for three years.
The three years of security updates are part of the latter of those two things, and those updates will be pushed out every single month for that entire three-year span. Samsung is also advertising to business owners that they'll be able to purchase the same device model for up to two years to ensure that all employees are rocking the same hardware.
As for "Customization with Simplified Deployment & Management", the Note 8 will come equipped with Samsung Knox Configure for remote IT support, as well as Samsung Enterprise Firmware Over the Air services to "reduce downtime and simplify the complexity of enterprise-wide smartphone deployments."
The Note 8 Enterprise Edition costs $994, and it's now available for purchase through authorized Samsung partners.
Reader comments
This is very interesting.
So they will guarantee security updates for a micro fraction of their sales but not for their large consumer base . Kind of stupid if you ask me
I think the s6 still gets security updates. Just not every month but every 3rd month
So, regular customers get only one month update? We are all still on August update. Unreasonable.
So they'll have the security updates but just won't push it out to all their customers. This is asinine but not surprising coming from Samsung. As if paying $1300 wasn't enough for these greedy bunch, I've yet to receive a single OS or security update since getting the device and my Note 8 shows it's running a security patch that's three months behind.
That's quite decieving from Samsung. My Note 4 got security updates for 3 years (Aug'14 to Aug'17) every month, or at least security updates were provided a year longer than OS updates (2years).
I thought all Samsung flagships recieve 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates. The only thing I noticed was that some regions got security updates more frequently than others. Case-in-point, I changed my Note 4's CSC to CAC (Central Asia) because they provided monthly updates compared to bi-monthly on ECT (Nigerian CSC).
I was still getting security updates on my Note 4 at 3 years. Now I have Note8 goodness, or should I say greatness.