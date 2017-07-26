The Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition will be limited to Asia.

If a recent rumor out of Weibo is to be believed, Samsung will launch a special edition of the Galaxy Note 8 in its home market. Dubbed the Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition, the phone will feature 6GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Samsung is set to launch the special edition alongside the standard model, which is expected to feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

The leakster also mentions that the Emperor Edition will be debuting in China following its availability in South Korea. The variant is unlikely to be sold outside of Asian markets, but as SamMobile notes, Samsung may launch a Galaxy Note 8 model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage in North America, Europe, and South America with a price tag in the vicinity of $1,100.

Other rumored specs of the Galaxy Note 8 include dual 12MP cameras at the back, a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, and a 3300mAh battery. The device is expected to be offered in three color options at launch — Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, and a new Deep Blue variant.

The phone is slated for an official unveil on August 23, so we should know more in the coming weeks.