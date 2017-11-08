A fresh color in time for the holiday shopping season.

The Galaxy Note 8 launched in four colors: Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue. Unfortunately, those in the U.S. only ever saw photos of the Deep Sea Blue color, as the closest it got to the country was availability up North in Canada. But now Samsung has announced U.S. availability of this great color option, and it's coming exclusively from Best Buy. You'll be able to get the Verizon, AT&T and Sprint models of the phone, as well as the U.S. unlocked model, in sleek deep blue.

The addition of the Deep Sea Blue color option strikes a nice balance between the all-dark Midnight Black and possibly too-light Orchid Grey previously available. The rich Deep Sea Blue shade does a better job of masking scuffs and scratches than Orchid Grey, while certainly standing out from the crowd better than Midnight Black. And considering its later launch, it's far more unique in the U.S.

Perhaps at some point Samsung will decide to release the fourth Note 8 color, Maple Gold, in the U.S. as well. We can dream, right?

Best Buy's "exclusive" for this color isn't entirely exclusive, as it only pertains to the carrier versions of the phone in that color. If you want the U.S. unlocked model, you can pick it up from Best Buy or Samsung's online store — some people may go for the latter to take advantage of Samsung's trade-in or financing offers. Either way, you won't be seeing this color available from other retailers or directly from the carriers.

Press release: