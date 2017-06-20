August 26 could be Note 8 day — but the phone may miss out on the much anticipated in-display fingerprint sensor.
According to two separate reports, Samsung looks set to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 at a late August event. Reuters says a Note 8 with a display "marginally larger" than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus will break cover towards the end of August in New York City. Korean outlet Naver pins the date down to August 26, just days before IFA 2017 in Berlin — a major electronics trade show which has hosted several Note launch events over the years.
A slightly later Galaxy Note launch this year — compared to the Note 7's early August debut in 2016 — isn't entirely surprising. After all, the Galaxy S8 series shipped around a month and a half later than the S7 did last year, as a more cautious Samsung focused on safety in the wake of the Note 7 cancellation.
An August 26 launch date could see the Galaxy Note 8 arriving on store shelves before the end of September, which, depending on Apple's iPhone 8 launch schedule, would give it a fighting chance of releasing before its major rival.
We might have to wait until 2018 for a Samsung phone with fingerprint security built into the screen.
However, the Note 8 may miss out on one rumored feature when it eventually does arrive. Naver reported recently that Samsung once again wasn't able to integrate fingerprint into the display in the Note 8, noting "various technical limitations such as security," according to one unnamed Samsung official. Unverified reports from "industry insiders" on Weibo suggest that Samsung Display's current in-screen fingerprint technology produces brightness anomalies around the fingerprint scanner area. While it's possible this could be mitigated with display tuning — selectively darkening the pixels around the fingerprint area — the implication is the technology won't be ready in time to ship in the Note 8, and will instead have to wait until next year's Galaxy S9.
Let's just hope that the (presumed) rear-mounted fingerprint scanner will be more conveniently located than Galaxy S8's.
So what are we expecting in the next Note? How about a larger display, upgraded RAM and storage, an improved S Pen and Samsung's first dual-camera setup. We'll be watching with interest come August 26.
Reader comments
Here's hoping they got it figured out. I'm rooting for the Note 8 to make a triumphant comeback, and the in-display fingerprint scanner just seems really necessary to me.
Second that! I feel like it's a make or break for me. I unlock with fingerprint a lot and many times it's flat on desk or table. Really need it on the front.
Also it makes Samsung pay harder to use and I also use that a lot.
I'd rather have it on front like my note 5 if they can't get it in screen....
Is it me, or does it seem that these scanners are really hard to implement?
In my limited knowledge of the subject, it just seem very difficult for a screen to be outputting and accepting input at the same time. Don't those pixels need to be illuminated while the screen is also reading the fingerprint?
I'm just going to wait and see. So far, I've seen mock-ups of supposed Note 8s with and without a fingerprint sensor on the back. Some reports say it will have on-screen scanning, some say it won't. Either way, I will be getting it, so...guess it doesn't matter to me in the long run.
i hope "marginally larger" means wider
If leaked pictures of screen parts are any indication, then thankfully it will be wider!
Leave it off in 2017! Let someone else do it, find the issues, then come out with your own version.... Note 8S (S is for secure)
Whoever does this first (Apple/Samsung/?) The first bunch is going to have problems.
Much prefer the FPS on the back, just in a better location.
Wow. Just.... Wow. A an article that mentions the note 7 without the words, "disastrous, devastating, catastrophic." GREAT job, Alex, an astoundingly great article!!!!!
Don't care where the finger print scanner is. Love the S8+ and don't mind the FP scanner at all. I just miss having a NOTE! Can't wait to get the N8.
cant wait
A fingerprint scanner under the glass would be awesome, but it's nowhere near as important as what so many of these stories make it out to be. Every week we hear stories about a leaked rendering that shows no fps on the back, meaning it's for SURE going to be under the glass. Then a week later we get a leak saying it's not ready. Think of this from Samsung's perspective. On one hand, they want to knock it out of the park with the Note 8 to recover completely from the Note 7. But on the other hand, they can't be screwing anything up either, or it will be more critically viewed due to the 7. So my guess is that they release a perfected FPS similar to what we've always seen, and leave the under glass scanner for a future device without the Note 7 stigma.
Samsung in my opinion has gone the wrong way all together. These slender tall phones are not for me. My hands are just too big, love my Huawei mate 9