The Galaxy Note 8 is here! And Zizo is here to help you keep it safe.

There are a lot of case companies out there, but none protect your phone from the calamities of daily live quite as well as Zizo. With a full collection of unique, stylish options for the new Galaxy Note 8 from Samsung, you'll be able to stand out with Zizo's fun and powerful Bolt or color-forward and throwback Retro.

Check out all the options below!

Zizo cases for the Galaxy Note 8

All of Zizo's cases are built to withstand drops and scrapes, and most come with screen protectors.

The Zizo Bolt case is designed perfectly to suit all of your needs in any adventure. It is carefully structured to become the ultimate phone case. Additionally, the Bolt is 12 ft. military grade drop-tested (810-G Compliant), so you can adventure on, knowing your precious Note 8 will be protected.

The crystal clear Zizo ION case is designed to accentuate the already elegant features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The case fits snugly to provide protection and durability up to and beyond that of military standards. This minimalist styled case provides that excellent protection you're looking for without adding bulk or extra weight.

The Zizo Static case is engineered to protect your phone without adding bulk. It is made to absorb shock force when you drop your phone and it implements impact-dispersing technology so your phone doesn't take a beating.

The Zizo Proton is the perfect ride-or-die sidekick for any thrilling adventure. The Proton is military grade drop-tested (810-G Compliant) and features multiple layers of protection to handle all of life's bumps and drops.

The Zizo Retro allows you to carry your ID and Credit Cards in one retro case. This military grade, drop-tested Samsung Galaxy Note 8 side wallet case is designed to protect your phone and keep your ID and cards accessible. Everyone wants a protective phone case, but you don't need a phone cover that gets in the way! Slip your phone into our polycarbonate cover that offers a snug slim fit.

