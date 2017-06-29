It looks like the Galaxy Note 8 will also have a fingerprint sensor next to the camera.
We've heard a lot about the Galaxy Note 8 this week — the phone is allegedly launching in September with dual cameras at the back, and leaked CAD renders showed off what the device would look like. And now, accessory retailer MobileFun is serving up another look at Samsung's upcoming flagships through Olixar case renders.
The phone looks nearly identical to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in terms of design, featuring an Infinity Display at the front, a dedicated button for Bixby below the volume buttons, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. What's new is a dual camera setup at the back, with the two sensors arrayed horizontally.
Samsung unveiled its 2017 ISOCELL sensors yesterday at MWC Shanghai, including a dual camera sensor that's likely to make its way into the Note 8. The ISOCELL Dual has two 13MP sensors — a monochrome lens backed up by an RGB sensor.
The latest rumors regarding the specs suggest we'll see a 6.3-inch QHD panel (slightly larger than the one on the S8+), Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB storage. We're still a few months away from launch, but if the leaks before the debut of the S8 were any indication, we should be hearing plenty more about the Note 8 in coming weeks.
If you're interested, you can already pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 cases from MobileFun.
Reader comments
I think 6.3 is a mistake. Unless they made it larger, which according to leaks they didn't, then it's basically a S8+ with a pen. I don't see how they can ask more money for the same phone. They should've made it either larger or bigger. 6.5 minimum. To at least make it different.
6.5 .... Venturing into tablet territory
Agreed. I've decided the S8+ is at my limit for what is comfortable pulling in/out of a pocket.
Agreed, but they didn't need to make it taller than 6.3; they just needed to leave the phone's width alone. A narrow Note may be able to boast a "fresh 2017 design," or some such BS, but it's not going to look or feel like a Note to longtime users, especially for those folks who were holding on to their Note 4s for dear life.
Well, it isn't the same phone, which is pretty obvious so I won't really bother going into that. It is also supposed to be wider than the S8+, these days screen size alone isn't a very good indicator of how big the screen actually is if that makes sense. A tad bigger would have been nice but since we haven't actually seen the phone I am going to reserve judgement.
6.5 yes it has been what I have always wanted! That would be nice!
Please please don't put the fingerprint sensor there... Why would you do this
Yeah, that's absurd. It'll take great pics! ....as long as you remember to wipe the smudges from your finger off the lenses! Front, or mid phone is best, everyone else does that for a reason, lol. Not only is this to close to the camera, it's going to be awkward to hit when you need it. But hey, as long as it doesn't catch on fire, right??
I guess they're happy with the fps placement? hahah
I think changing it now would be like admitting defeat and that they've made a mistake in the first place. The S9 will see the fps move to being built in the glass and make everybody happy, but they weren't going to massively overhaul the design language just to move the sensor somewhere reasonable.
If the only advantage of the new note is a dual camera setup it'll be interesting to see if people actually flock to it in the same numbers.
I've always bought the Note line since it was first available on Verizon, and I've had every single one since. I don't think I'll be able to justify the price though if it's only slightly larger than my S8+ with dual cameras and an s pen.
Assuming the scale is correct, am I odd in that I handwrite horizontally left to right, so the pen would fall off the screen sooner?
In other news, as I haven't been following this, I hope those are real metallic looking sides with real buttons. That would entice me more to spend my bank's money.