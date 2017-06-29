It looks like the Galaxy Note 8 will also have a fingerprint sensor next to the camera.

We've heard a lot about the Galaxy Note 8 this week — the phone is allegedly launching in September with dual cameras at the back, and leaked CAD renders showed off what the device would look like. And now, accessory retailer MobileFun is serving up another look at Samsung's upcoming flagships through Olixar case renders.

The phone looks nearly identical to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in terms of design, featuring an Infinity Display at the front, a dedicated button for Bixby below the volume buttons, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. What's new is a dual camera setup at the back, with the two sensors arrayed horizontally.

Samsung unveiled its 2017 ISOCELL sensors yesterday at MWC Shanghai, including a dual camera sensor that's likely to make its way into the Note 8. The ISOCELL Dual has two 13MP sensors — a monochrome lens backed up by an RGB sensor.

The latest rumors regarding the specs suggest we'll see a 6.3-inch QHD panel (slightly larger than the one on the S8+), Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB storage. We're still a few months away from launch, but if the leaks before the debut of the S8 were any indication, we should be hearing plenty more about the Note 8 in coming weeks.

If you're interested, you can already pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 cases from MobileFun.

