The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be announced at an Unpacked event on August 23, and as we get closer to that date we learn more and more about Samsung's next flagship. Earlier, we saw super clear images of the device, and now a product brochure shows off the phone's specifications.

Ausdroid shared the brochure, and the specs are mostly what could be expected by a late 2017 flagship: the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,300 mAh battery.

Storage is where it gets really interesting: the introductory model will feature 64GB of internal storage, while the more expensive model will include a whopping 256GB of internal storage. If that is somehow not enough, the phone will also include a MicroSD slot for expansion.

