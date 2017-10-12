The Note 8 and V30 are both fantastic phones, and these are a few reasons why some of our readers chose the one they did.
Ever since Samsung released the first Galaxy Note in 2011, big phones have been rising in popularity year after year – so much so that they're now the industry norm. The LG V30 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are two of the hottest phablets for 2017, and naturally, a lot of debate between the two has been ignited.
On one hand, Samsung's Galaxy Note line is a staple of the company's for kicking out large phones with a ton of features that offer the kitchen sink and then some. On the other hand, LG's V series has quickly been establishing itself as the go-to phone line for people that are serious about content creation, big screens, and powerful DACs.
Both the Note 8 and V30 are incredibly powerful and impressive phones, and based on the constant back and forth from our forum users, there are legitimate reasons for considering either handset as your next daily driver.
In regards to the Note 8:
The V30 has slower performance over the Note 8 already tested. Also, it doesn't have near the features Samsung does. Like Bixby, Spen, Samsung Pay, Live Photo, not as good of a screen, and so on. It doesn't even come with headphones in the US wireless provider versions. LOL.Reply
Note 8 of course. The V30 can't touch the features it has.Reply
Why would you even consider returning a Note 8 for the V30? The Note 8 has more RAM, bigger pixels in the camera, better front facing camera, Samsung Pay, S Pen, better UI, better screen...that's like asking if you should trade in your Lamborghini for a Ford Pinto.Reply
Praise for Samsung's latest and greatest is apparent, but LG's V30 also brings a lot to the table.
I have been pleased with LG phones. I had the G3, V10 and now on the V20. I am switching carriers and have to get a new phone. I was thinking about trying the Note 8, but I can not get over the size (I thought the V20 was big). I like the wide angle camera of the V series and also a fan of the quad DAC as well, so as soon as I can get one in store at T-Mobile I am going for the V30.Reply
This is the very reason for this question. I struggled with the size and shape of this phone. I finally today just took the plunge and got my V30. It will be here in a few days and I'm excited to have it. I know people couldn't understand the need for the question, but I really struggled with the size of this phone over it's functionality. I love the Note 8 performance and love many of the...Reply
I think we can all agree that both the Note 8 and V30 have their own respective place in the market, but if you had to choose between one of two, which would it be – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or LG V30?
What are the best sub 5 inch phones? Oh wait, there are none (aside from Sony)... sigh.
I have a Moto X 2013, HTC Evo , and a HTC Evo 4g LTE in my drawer if you want them.
I see you asking this around lately. Just try out the Sony phones, maybe even the X Compact if you can't swallow the XZ1 Compact price tag. PhoneArena made a list though. Another entry on that list is the Samsung Galaxy A3 2017. Just make sure to get the correct model.
Enjoy it while you can boys. The big dawg is coming.
Which large doggy is that?
Pixel 2 XL
the big dawgz are already here
The Lg V30 looks great. Yeah I love my Note 8 and has been the best phone I've ever owned if Google ever releases a decent digitiser and S Pen or G pen along with either having a better price on a 128 or introducing expandable storage and wireless charging both of which I use everyday, I may go over to the G Side.
Guess you never got the memo about the Huawei Mate 10 then. It'll be along soon to spoil LG and Samsungs party
I agree, looking forward to the Mate 10. Just hope the rumors that ATT will carry it is true. While I would like an unlocked phone, ATT doesn't allow WIFI calling on unlocked phones.
I was a huge Note fan with the Note 5 and (two) Note 7's. But the Note 8 is just too big and top heavy. Some great features and I really wanted to like it but side-by-side in three different test settings, the Samsung lag is evident when comparing to the LG V30. The lag on my current S7 Edge is what's making me ready to switch. Now the questions isn't "Note", it's V30 or Pixel 2 XL. So far feature for feature, the V30 wins. Just waiting for a few comparisons with the Pixel. I do have a Pixel on the way next week; so maybe I'll make use of that 15 trial period.
How do you guys get to announce that the LG V30 is one of the two "best big phones of 2017" when you haven't even put out a full review of the release model yet?
The beauty of choice! Personally, I love my Note 8 - I have found the stylus to be surprisingly useful in taking notes in work meetings. The screen and cameras are top-notch, and performance is very good. But I do wish Samsung had included a wide-angle camera like the LG V30 has - I think that's more useful than the portrait mode and 50mm lens that the Note 8 includes.
Note 8 is just way too big! Yes, that is my opinion and many people like it but it makes for a hard comparison between these 2 phones. Let's compare the S8/S8+ to the V30. Both great phones but IMO LG's Android modification are much lighter and they don't purposely disable/restrict core Android functionality like Always listening (screen off/no power connected). This day an age all flag ship phones should support Google Assistant Always listening when the screen is off and there is not power plugged in. I've had just about every Samsung Galaxy phone to date and just recently upgraded from a S7 Edge to the V30. I could not be happier, V30 is an incredible phone from a company that is working with Google instead of competing with Google like Samsung. Samsung does make great hardware but so does Apple. IMO the V30 is the best phone on the market right now everything considering. If you want a tablet sized phone with a stylist and don't care about Samsung's crappy software and restrictions then the Note 8 would be the best phone for you.
I know it's not completely fair to compare my S7 Edge to the V30 but the V30 blows the S7 Edge out of the water in every possible way. It's way faster, way better battery life, less bloat, better useful feature like double tap to turn screen on, better audio, bezels are not so thin it that it makes the phone hard to use (S8/Note).
Thank you for pointing out that major difference. I'm currently still using my Galaxy S6 and trying to decide whether to buy the V30 from T-Mobile next week or to wait for decent pricing on the unlocked model. I hadn't realized that Samsung actively disabled Always Listening functions, I just knew that I could never get it to work on my Samsung devices. I can't say that this sways my decision, as I'd already decided on the V30, but it does make me happier with the decision I'd already made.
Year is not over, as I'm waiting for my flight, i saw 4 different Note 8 display units, and all of them had different color uniformity, one of them was way too red, red tint.
I believe the Mate 10 will be the best phone of the year, wasn't impressed with the Note 8
Bixby and Bixby button LOL N8 Fingerprint sensor location LOL. . to me the remaining factors are neutral. V30 FTW
Can't wait to pick up a V30+ on Sprint. Just waiting.... Lol
Soon enough I guess