Note 8 to be announced August 23rd; one more feature has been leaked.

According to The Investor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will include a feature similar to Apple's 3D Touch and Huawei's Force Touch technologies. The pressure sensitive display would allow the user to interact with the display with more forceful taps to complete certain actions.

On the Luxury Edition of the Huawei Mate S, Force Touch can be used in the Gallery application to magnify certain parts of a photograph, and used in lieu of on-screen navigation buttons. Samsung has already dabbled with this a bit with the Galaxy S8's "permanent", pressure-sensitive on-screen home button, and this technology could lead to Samsung to doing away with the navigation buttons altogether.

The Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled to be announced on August 23, and will likely use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos 8895 processor, feature 6GB of RAM, a 3300mAh battery and Samsung's classic S Pen.