Best answer: Yes, the S Pen included with the Galaxy Note 10 is compatible and will work with the Galaxy Note 20.
- New hotness: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra (From $1,000 at Amazon)
- Older but still great: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ (From $950 at Amazon)
- Get an extra one: Samsung Replacement S-Pen ($25 at Amazon)
The S Pens are interchangeable
In a world where smartphone OEM's usually make things "proprietary" for new devices, Samsung has bucked that trend a bit. At first glance, the stylus of the Galaxy Note 10 and that of the Galaxy Note 20 are identical when it comes to the dimensions. This gives us the obvious question of whether you can use the Note 10 S Pen with the new Galaxy Note 20.
The great news here is that yes, in fact, you can use the older stylus with your new smartphone. We have confirmed that the Note 10's stylus not only clicks into the slot on the bottom of the Note 20, but you'll have access to the same features. That includes the Floating Cursor, Air Gestures, and more.
The only potential "catch" is trying to match up the Note 10 stylus to the color of your Note 20. Or maybe you want to get that sweet Mystic Bronze and pair it up with the Blue and Silver S Pen. Knowing that you can is just half the battle, and you can rest easy with the knowledge that they will work perfectly together.
Are there are any differences in the S Pen?
Before explaining the differences between the current and previous S Pen, it's important to make note of a major difference between the Note 10 and Note 20. With last year's model, Samsung only included a 60Hz refresh rate, which is just fine but after seeing devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro, we were left disappointed.
That's changed with the Note 20 Ultra (not the regular model, unfortunately), as Samsung finally upped the ante and included the amazing 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung already has some of the best displays in the business, but the move to 120Hz makes things look buttery smooth.
With the improved display, Samsung made the astute decision to improve the latency in the S Pen provided with the Note 20. The S Pen from the Note 10 was equipped with a latency delay of around 45ms, but that has been almost cut in half for the Note 20. There's just a 26ms latency delay when using the Note 20 and its included stylus. This makes writing, drawing, and interacting with your Note more smooth than ever before.
Outside of this, both the Note 10 and Note 20's S Pen are capable of performing the same tasks, including the aforementioned Air Gestures and more. So while you may miss out on the latency of the newer S Pen, the rest of the features remain the same and work across both opitons.
New hotness
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra
Samsung's latest flagship packs a punch
The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are Samsung's second-half flagship for 2020. These devices have incredible cameras, all-new colors, and the specs to surpass all worthy foes.
Older but still great
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+
Last year's model is still great for most
There's nothing wrong with being a year older, as the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are still plenty powerful. You'll get a great hardware experience to go along with the usefulness of the S Pen.
Get an extra one
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 S Pen
Snag an extra S Pen for back up
There's no need to worry about trying to find an extra Note 20 S Pen, as the Note 10's version will work perfectly fine. The dimensions are exactly the same, and you'll be able to take advantage of all of the same great features.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get a grab-and-go charge with these wireless chargers for the Note 20
Why would you want to plug in your phone every single time you set it down to charge when wireless charging is as widely available? These are the wireless chargers that you can trust to get you charged up consistently and stylishly.
Protect your new, huge Note 20 with one of these cases
The Note 20 may not have a glass back, but that doesn't mean you should let to go around in the chaotic world outside naked. Get a good case and protect your new Note 20 in style!
Grab a case that comes from the same place as your Note 20
Now that the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have arrived, the first thing you'll want to do is pick up a proper case. But instead of waiting around for third-party retailers to make their cases available, why not grab one from Samsung alongside your Note 20, giving you the whole package right at your doorstep?