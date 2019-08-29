In May this year, a smaller version of the Galaxy Home Mini had passed through the FCC. Three months later, Samsung has finally confirmed the existence of the "mini" smart speaker. As reported by TizenHelp, Samsung has introduced a beta program for the Galaxy Home Mini in South Korea.

The Galaxy Home Mini has a rounded shape with a flat bottom, which allows it to be easily placed on flat surfaces. While the shape is quite different, it still has a similar blue mesh as the Galaxy Home.

The info page for the beta testing program on Samsung's website confirms the smart home speaker will be capable of controlling home appliances as well as IoT devices with the help of the Bixby voice assistant. The smart speaker will also include AKG sound technologies.