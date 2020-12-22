What you need to know
- The first images of Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 have surfaced.
- Unfortunately, the specs of the device are a complete mystery at this point.
- The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is likely to be unveiled early next year.
Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook was one of the best Chromebooks launched this year, featuring a gorgeous 4K AMOLED screen and high-end specs. Samsung is soon expected to unveil a successor to the Galaxy Chromebook, possibly at CES 2021 next month. The design of the upcoming Samsung Chromebook has now been leaked, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass.
Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will look fairly similar to its predecessor, except for a few minor differences. As can be seen in the render above, the sides of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will have the same color as the rest of the chassis. Samsung has also made slight changes to the position of the ports.
While the specs of the Galaxy Chromebook are yet to be revealed, we expect it to feature a cooler and more powerful 11th Gen chip from Intel. We also hope Samsung fits a much bigger battery inside the Galaxy Chromebook 2. While the Galaxy Chromebook is no doubt an excellent Chromebook, its battery life leaves a lot to be desired.
Galaxy Chromebook
If you're looking for a high-end Chromebook that is easy to carry around and has a 4K screen, the Galaxy Chromebook is the one for you. It also comes with a built-in stylus, similar to the ones you find on Samsung's Galaxy Note series phones.
